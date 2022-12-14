Photography

The scene after heavy rain flooded Portugal

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 14, 2022

LISBON, Portugal — An Atlantic storm slammed into the Iberian peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain on Portugal and Spain and drawing a line under the severe drought that gripped the two countries for most of the year.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The storm caused widespread flooding, especially in Portugal’s coastal capital city, before moving eastward into Spain, where heavy rain washed out roads. No casualties were reported.

Dec. 13 | Frielas, Portugal

An abandoned car is seen in the middle of a flooded street.

Carlos Costa/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 13 | Oeiras, Portugal

Submerged statues are seen in a flooded street.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Dec. 13 | Oeiras, Portugal

Firefighters walk on a flooded street.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Dec. 13 | Oeiras, Portugal

A woman watches as a man walks in a flooded building.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Dec. 13 | Lisbon, Portugal

A man removes items from a partially flooded store.

Filipe Amorim/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 13 | Alges, Portugal

Goods float on water inside a shop that was flooded during heavy rain overnight.

Armando Franca/AP

Dec. 13 | Campo Maior, Portugal

People clean floodwater from a garage.

NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 13 | Lisbon, Portugal

A man walks through a flooded street.

ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 13 | Lisbon, Portugal

A flooded neighborhood is seen after heavy rains.

TIAGO PETINGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 13 | Alges, Portugal

Umbrellas bear the mark of the height that the water reached outside a restaurant that was flooded overnight.

Armando Franca/AP

Dec. 13 | Campo Maior, Portugal

An interior view of a flood damaged garage.

NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 13 | Campo Maior, Portugal

A man walks through debris after heavy rains and bad weather.

NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 13 | Campo Maior, Portugal

Municipal workers clean a muddy street.

NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 13 | Oeiras, Portugal

People help an elderly woman leave her house.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher