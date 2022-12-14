The scene after heavy rain flooded Portugal

Photography
LISBON, Portugal — An Atlantic storm slammed into the Iberian peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain on Portugal and Spain and drawing a line under the severe drought that gripped the two countries for most of the year.
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
The storm caused widespread flooding, especially in Portugal’s coastal capital city, before moving eastward into Spain, where heavy rain washed out roads. No casualties were reported.
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Carlos Costa/AFP/Getty Images
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Filipe Amorim/AFP/Getty Images
Armando Franca/AP
NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
TIAGO PETINGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Armando Franca/AP
NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
NUNO VEIGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher