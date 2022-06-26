In photos: Pride celebrations in New York City and San Francisco

Photography
Just a couple of days after the Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade and signaled that other decisions could be revisited, too, including the right to same-sex marriage, people took to the streets of New York City and San Francisco to participate in one of the nation’s largest Pride events.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
People lined the streets of Manhattan and San Francisco to take in the glittery pomp of the exuberant celebrations, which included people dressed in colorful costumes and bystanders gathered to show support. Here are some photos from the scene.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman