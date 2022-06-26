Photography

In photos: Pride celebrations in New York City and San Francisco

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 26, 2022

Just a couple of days after the Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade and signaled that other decisions could be revisited, too, including the right to same-sex marriage, people took to the streets of New York City and San Francisco to participate in one of the nation’s largest Pride events.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

People lined the streets of Manhattan and San Francisco to take in the glittery pomp of the exuberant celebrations, which included people dressed in colorful costumes and bystanders gathered to show support. Here are some photos from the scene.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

People hold rainbow-colored balloons during the 2022 NYC Pride March in Manhattan on June 26.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A costumed march participant.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

People participate in a moment of silence.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A person holds a rainbow flag.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

People launch confetti out of handheld cannons.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A person is reflected in a motorcycle mirror.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Musicians arrive to take part in the parade.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A pair of costumed march participants.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Attendees display signs supporting Planned Parenthood and abortion rights.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Ts Madison, one of the parade's grand marshals, gestures to the crowd.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Participants make their way along the parade route.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO

A general view of the 2022 San Francisco Pride parade.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO

Bubbles float in the air around parade participants.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO

Parade-goers hold rainbow flags.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO

Two individuals hug.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO

People ride motorbikes.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO

Two people interact while taking part in the parade.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman