Photography

In Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan president’s home

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 9, 2022

Turmoil in Sri Lanka deepened as protesters stormed the president’s home and the prime minister pledged Saturday to step down amid anger over worsening shortages of food, fuel and other essential commodities.

The South Asian island country of 23 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated spikes in fuel and food prices, tipping the economy into “complete collapse,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who agreed to resign Saturday, said in June.

The storming of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence and office came after months of protests over the government’s inability to stave off mounting hunger and desperation. Public fury brought down the government of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — the president’s brother — in May. Now, protesters and leaders of opposition parties are calling for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to leave office, as well, a development that would mark the coup de grace for the powerful political dynasty.

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swim in a pool inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo.

Protesters, many carrying Sri Lankan flags, gather outside the president's office.

Dozens of people were injured in clashes with police Saturday, according to hospital officials. The president had been moved to safety on Friday, a defense services official told The Post. Outside of the presidential office, security forces left their posts as protesters climbed water cannons and police vehicles.

An injured protester during an anti-government rally.

Security forces fire tear gas and use water cannons to disperse protesters.

The crowd waved yellow and red Sri Lankan flags and, addressing the president, shouted “go home.” Aerial footage shows what appears to be thousands of protesters surrounding the presidential palace in Colombo, the capital. Protesters breached security barricades to enter the building. At the president’s house, some began cooking food in the kitchen, while others jumped into the swimming pool.

Protesters inside the president's official residence.

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's presidential palace.

Protesters inside the president's official residence.

Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence.

Protesters shout slogans in front of the president's official residence.

People protest inside the president's residence.

Demonstrators inside the president's residence.

Demonstrators celebrate after entering the presidential residence.

Protesters shout slogans at the president's official residence.

Credits

Hafeel Farisz in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Niha Masih in New Delhi and Claire Parker in Washington contributed to this report. Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman. Video editing by Leila Barghouty