In Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan president’s home

The storming of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence and office came after months of protests over the government’s inability to stave off mounting hunger and desperation. Public fury brought down the government of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — the president’s brother — in May. Now, protesters and leaders of opposition parties are calling for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to leave office, as well, a development that would mark the coup de grace for the powerful political dynasty.