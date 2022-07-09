In Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan president’s home

Photography
Turmoil in Sri Lanka deepened as protesters stormed the president’s home and the prime minister pledged Saturday to step down amid anger over worsening shortages of food, fuel and other essential commodities.
-/AFP/Getty Images
The South Asian island country of 23 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated spikes in fuel and food prices, tipping the economy into “complete collapse,” Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who agreed to resign Saturday, said in June.
-/AFP/Getty Images
The storming of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence and office came after months of protests over the government’s inability to stave off mounting hunger and desperation. Public fury brought down the government of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — the president’s brother — in May. Now, protesters and leaders of opposition parties are calling for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to leave office, as well, a development that would mark the coup de grace for the powerful political dynasty.
-/AFP/Getty Images
-/AFP/Getty Images
TWP
Thilina Kaluthotage/AP
Dozens of people were injured in clashes with police Saturday, according to hospital officials. The president had been moved to safety on Friday, a defense services official told The Post. Outside of the presidential office, security forces left their posts as protesters climbed water cannons and police vehicles.
Thilina Kaluthotage/AP
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The crowd waved yellow and red Sri Lankan flags and, addressing the president, shouted “go home.” Aerial footage shows what appears to be thousands of protesters surrounding the presidential palace in Colombo, the capital. Protesters breached security barricades to enter the building. At the president’s house, some began cooking food in the kitchen, while others jumped into the swimming pool.
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
TWP
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
-/AFP/Getty Images
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Credits
Hafeel Farisz in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Niha Masih in New Delhi and Claire Parker in Washington contributed to this report. Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman. Video editing by Leila Barghouty