Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II led a life devoted to public service and a life in the public eye. The archives are rich with images of her as a child, when she had no idea that her uncle would abdicate and her father would die in his 50s, making her monarch at age 25. The images document her time as a young queen, projecting British power in the world in numerous trips abroad. And they illustrate how she grew into the role of sovereign and became a symbol of stability and continuity — even through royal scandals, the contraction of the British Empire and massive change around the world.