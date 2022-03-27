Photography

Looks and trends from the Oscars red carpet

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 27, 2022

he 94th Academy Awards have finally arrived with the hope of a return to normalcy on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic, which changed the way many of us watch movies. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be hosting the event as actors, directors, producers and writers vie for the top honors. But before those are given out, the red carpet has been rolled out once again for the stars to make their entrance.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Wanda Sykes.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer.

David Livingston/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

Regina Hall.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Jane Campion.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zendaya.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alana Haim.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain.

David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Monochrome tuxes, bold red gowns and sparkly appliques all featured prominently on the red carpet.

Some celebrities wore blue ribbons in support of Ukrainians and other refugees who have had to flee their homelands.

David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rosie Perez.

David Livingston/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Mike Blake/Reuters

Jason Momoa.

David Livingston/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

Lily James.

David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Yoon Yeo-jeong.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Amy Forsyth.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Mike Blake/Reuters

Sebastián Yatra.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

