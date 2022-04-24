Photos of religious celebrations amid war in Ukraine

Photography
ODESSA, Ukraine – As war in Ukraine was completing its second month, Ukrainians across the country were praying. Some were in Orthodox churches. Others were in synagogues or mosques. Many were forced to worship underground – in shelters away from Russian military bombardment.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
This year, on the same weekend in April, three major holidays of Christianity, Judaism and Islam coincided : Easter, the start of the Holy Week for the Orthodox Church and the beginning of Passover and Ramadan.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
And this year, there was more that united Ukrainians of various faiths than divided them. Amid war, religious communities became a lifeline – sometimes for emotional support and sometimes for humanitarian aid.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Avraham Wolff, the chief rabbi of Odessa and southern Ukraine, said Passover is a “family holiday” where guests are meant to be at the table. And for that reason, Wolff said this has been the best Passover he and his wife have had since they got married. He listed off his children, scattered in different parts of the world, and their plans to share the holiday with Ukrainian refugees there.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
“It means we have thousands of guests at the table,” he said.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Odessa, a strategic Black Sea port city of about 1 million people, has long been considered a target of the Russian military because of its economic importance to the country. But the city hadn’t faced a major assault until Saturday – a day many Orthodox churches begin their Easter festivities. At least eight people, including an infant, died in missile strikes on a residential neighborhood.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
The attack will likely inject new caution into a city that had steadily crept back to something resembling normal life. Sheikh Ilyas Umarov, the imam of Odessa said mosques were fully carrying out all rituals, including prayers on Fridays.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
“Every evening we read a dua – this is an appeal to God to give peace to Ukraine and stop the war,” he said. “And also to give possibility for people who had to leave Ukraine to come back to their homes.”
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Anna Besedina, 66, is one of those saying goodbye to Ukraine for now. Last week, she leaned her forehead against her bus seat window as her granddaughter, Alexandra, waved from outside. Besedina, who is Jewish, is moving to Israel – evacuated through the Jewish organization, Hasid.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
The irony is not lost on Ukrainian Jews: fleeing Russian forces who falsely claim to be liberating Ukrainians from their “neo-Nazi” government.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
In Bucha, a city about 30 minutes outside of Kyiv, Sunday’s Easter service was about returning – to homes people had to abandon and to a tradition that this year, felt like an act of defiance. During their occupation of Bucha, Russian soldiers tortured and executed civilians. Bucha’s Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints became the site of a mass grave, where dozens of civilians were buried.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
On Sunday morning, some people cried during a somber sermon in the below-ground room of the church. Outside, with the sun beating down on them, several parishioners managed to smile or even laugh as the archpriest sprayed both them and their colorful baskets of food with his holy water-soaked brush.
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Nicole Tung/FTWP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman