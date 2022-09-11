Photos: Remembering 9/11 in Manhattan, Washington and Shanksville

Photography
21 years after the terrorist attacks in Manhattan, the U.S. continues to mark that fateful day with remembrances at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and in Shanksville.
Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post
President Biden made remarks in Washington at a remembrance at The Pentagon while Vice President Harris observed the day alongside crowds at Ground Zero. And First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Shanksville for a memorial there.
Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post
Here are some photos showing how the nation remembered the day.
Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post
Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post
Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post
Susan Walsh/AP
Cheriss May/Reuters
Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Barry Reeger/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman