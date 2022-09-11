Photography

Photos: Remembering 9/11 in Manhattan, Washington and Shanksville

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 11, 2022

21 years after the terrorist attacks in Manhattan, the U.S. continues to mark that fateful day with remembrances at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and in Shanksville.

President Biden made remarks in Washington at a remembrance at The Pentagon while Vice President Harris observed the day alongside crowds at Ground Zero. And First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Shanksville for a memorial there.

Here are some photos showing how the nation remembered the day.

First responders watchas an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

President Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon.

Guests listen during a ceremony at the Pentagon.

A bell is rung at the Pentagon.

The American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon.

The Color Guard practices before the start of the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

People react during a ceremony \at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in Manhattan.

Vice President Harris attends a ceremony in Manhattan.

Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony in Manhattan.

A firefighter salutes.

A sailor with the USS Somerset looks at the Wall of Names before a ceremony in Shanksville.

