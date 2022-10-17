Photos: The moment kamikaze drones hit central Kyiv

Photography
The buzzing sound of drones filled the air in central Kyiv on Monday morning before Russian strikes shook Ukraine’s capital for the second week in a row.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
The strikes appeared to target a downtown power station, in line with Russia’s recent attacks on critical civilian infrastructure.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
The explosions started at 6:45 a.m.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainians have a nickname for the loudly buzzing drones that Western intelligence has confirmed are Iranian-made: “flying mopeds.”
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of terrorizing civilians after another residential building was struck in Kyiv.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Monday marked the first time that the kamikaze drones have been able to reach central Kyiv.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
