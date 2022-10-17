Photography

Photos: The moment kamikaze drones hit central Kyiv

By Morgan Coates and Isabelle Khurshudyan | Oct 17, 2022

The buzzing sound of drones filled the air in central Kyiv on Monday morning before Russian strikes shook Ukraine’s capital for the second week in a row.

Dust surrounds a man after a drone attack in Kyiv.

The strikes appeared to target a downtown power station, in line with Russia’s recent attacks on critical civilian infrastructure.

A Kyiv resident runs after a drone attack.

The explosions started at 6:45 a.m.

Ukrainian rescuers work on a roof after a drone attack in Kyiv.

Ukrainians have a nickname for the loudly buzzing drones that Western intelligence has confirmed are Iranian-made: “flying mopeds.”

A drone dives for an attack in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of terrorizing civilians after another residential building was struck in Kyiv.

A residential building on fire after a strike in Kyiv

Medics help an injured woman.

A police officer fires at a drone.

Central Kyiv after the bombardment.

Monday marked the first time that the kamikaze drones have been able to reach central Kyiv.

Firefighters respond to a drone strike.

A Ukrainian soldier takes cover as an air-raid siren sounds.

