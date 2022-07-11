The scene after a Russian missile struck residences in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar

Photography
Rescue teams continue to comb through a residential complex after a Russian missile strike in Chasiv Yar over the weekend. Photos show bodies being pulled from the rubble and the possessions of residents buried under piles of bricks and dust.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Amid the debris lay shattered photo frames, furniture, blown-out windows and doors. Some residents returned to try to salvage their belongings. At least 18 were killed, and two dozen are missing. The death toll is expected to rise.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
More from the Post
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Europe warily eyes Russian gas; Zelensky vows retaliation for apartment strike
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher