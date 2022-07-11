Photography

The scene after a Russian missile struck residences in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 11, 2022

Rescue teams continue to comb through a residential complex after a Russian missile strike in Chasiv Yar over the weekend. Photos show bodies being pulled from the rubble and the possessions of residents buried under piles of bricks and dust.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Amid the debris lay shattered photo frames, furniture, blown-out windows and doors. Some residents returned to try to salvage their belongings. At least 18 were killed, and two dozen are missing. The death toll is expected to rise.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

July 10

Rescuers extract a body from a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike. Nearly 24 hours after Russian rockets razed an apartment complex, emergency workers were feverishly searching the rubble for survivors of the attack.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

July 10

Iryna Shulimova, 59, weeps at the scene.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

July 10

Rescuers clear the scene. Two dozen people remained trapped under the rubble of two high-rise apartment buildings

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

Rescuers clear the scene. The governor of Donetsk called Russian strikes on the region over the weekend “true hell.”

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

A local resident woman carries her belongings out of a partially destroyed building.

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

A local resident carries out their belongings.

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

Damages in a home.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

July 10

A sofa chair is seen in what is left standing in the aftermath.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

July 10

A local resident stands at the entrance to her residential building damaged by the Russian military strike.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

July 10

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

July 10

Firefighters and members of a rescue team carry a body. “There are 15 names in the list of the dead and, unfortunately, this is not the final number,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Sunday, adding that the strike shows how Russia “kills absolutely deliberately.”

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

Local residents watch rescuers work as they wait for news about their relatives, who are under the rubble of a residential building.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

July 10

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene. Rescuers pulled six survivors from the debris pile, the most recent emerging after almost one full day of digging.

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

Ukrainian rescuers work at a residential building damaged by shelling.

George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 10

Ukrainian rescuers extract a body from a residential building.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher