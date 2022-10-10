Photography

The scene after a ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 10, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of a “massive strike” across Ukraine at a meeting of his Security Council on Monday. Accusing Ukraine’s special services of carrying out an attack on the Crimean Bridge, Putin warned of “harsh” reprisal. “Its scale will correspond to the level of threats,” he said. Ukrainian officials called for a “resolute response” from allies to the torrent of attacks on energy facilities and civilian targets — including in the heart of Kyiv, the first major strikes in the capital in months.

Ed Ram/Getty Images

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Emergency service personnel attend to the site of a blast.

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Debris is seen on a street after a Russian missile strike.

Vladyslav Musiienko

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen walk past damaged cars after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 10 | Dnipro

A member of the rescue service walks past three bodies, covered by blankets, following a Russian attack.

Leo Correa/AP

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

A police officer walks past destroyed cars at a damaged road after shelling in downtown Kyiv.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

A burnt car is seen.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Paramedics help an injured woman.

Stringer/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

People attend a wounded man.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Healthcare workers provide medical care outside a partially destroyed multistory office building.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multistory office building.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

A firefighter works at a site of an administrating building damaged by a Russian missile strike.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

A burnt car is seen.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Cars burn after a Russian military strike.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Cars are seen burning.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kharkiv

People shelter in a subway station after a Russian shelling.

Francisco Seco/AP

Oct. 10 | Dnipro

Birds fly as smoke rises over Dnipro river after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

Injured people sit near the site of a Russian missile strike.

ladyslav Musiienko

Oct. 10 | Kyiv

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

