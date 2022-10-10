The scene after a ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

Photography
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of a “massive strike” across Ukraine at a meeting of his Security Council on Monday. Accusing Ukraine’s special services of carrying out an attack on the Crimean Bridge, Putin warned of “harsh” reprisal. “Its scale will correspond to the level of threats,” he said. Ukrainian officials called for a “resolute response” from allies to the torrent of attacks on energy facilities and civilian targets — including in the heart of Kyiv, the first major strikes in the capital in months.
Ed Ram/Getty Images
Ed Ram/Getty Images
Vladyslav Musiienko
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Leo Correa/AP
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Stringer/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Francisco Seco/AP
Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images
ladyslav Musiienko
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher