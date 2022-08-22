Photos: The scene as flooding inundates the Dallas area

Photography
Streets and highways around Dallas remained waterlogged after flash floods struck the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Flooded roads required water rescues, authorities evacuated residents from some neighborhoods, cars were abandoned on inundated streets, and some highway ramps and lanes were shut down.
LM Otero/AP
Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News/AP
LM Otero/AP
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/AP
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News/AP
Dallas Police Department handout/AFP/Getty Images
LM Otero/AP
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
In some isolated areas, the rainfall totals would be considered a 1-in-1,000-year flood — a remarkable reversal given the dramatic drought that Dallas had faced for months.
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
LM Otero/AP
Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News/AP
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
Dallas Police Department handout/AFP/Getty Images
Emil Lippe for The Washington Post
Dallas Police Department handout/AFP/Getty Images
Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook