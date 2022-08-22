Photography

Photos: The scene as flooding inundates the Dallas area

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 22, 2022

Streets and highways around Dallas remained waterlogged after flash floods struck the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Flooded roads required water rescues, authorities evacuated residents from some neighborhoods, cars were abandoned on inundated streets, and some highway ramps and lanes were shut down.

LM Otero/AP

Aug. 22

Stalled cars sit abandoned on the flooded Interstate 635 service road in Mesquite, Tex., an eastern suburb of Dallas. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning early Monday morning and later extended it until 1 p.m.

Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News/AP

Aug. 22

Mon Lun attaches a strap to his stalled car before towing it out of receding floodwaters in Dallas.

LM Otero/AP

Aug. 22

The swollen Trinity River flows at Trinity Overlook Park near downtown Dallas.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

Members of the Balch Springs Fire Department bring a family of four by boat to higher ground after rescuing them from their home in Balch Springs, Tex., east of Dallas.

Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/AP

Aug. 22

Flash flooding along the Williamson Branch creek in Dallas.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

A trunk is the only part of a submerged car that's visible in floodwaters at the intersection of Victory Avenue and North Stemmons Freeway near downtown Dallas.

Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News/AP

Aug. 22

Water pours off the side of a bridge during heavy rain in Dallas.

Dallas Police Department handout/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22

Truck driver Steven Virgil walks in floodwaters covering a closed Dallas highway.

LM Otero/AP

Aug. 22

The flooded Trinity River surrounds a seating area near downtown Dallas.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

A sign in a flooded area of the Trinity River.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

In some isolated areas, the rainfall totals would be considered a 1-in-1,000-year flood — a remarkable reversal given the dramatic drought that Dallas had faced for months.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

A swamped car sits in floodwaters on a closed highway in Dallas.

LM Otero/AP

Aug. 22

A car sits on a rail overlooking the flooded South Mesquite Creek in Mesquite, Tex.

Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News/AP

Aug. 22

A view of the overflowing Trinity River from the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge in Dallas.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

A duck swims back into White Rock Lake from a flooded sidewalk in Dallas.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

A car and a bus sit in flood waters along a Dallas street.

Dallas Police Department handout/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22

A pedestrian walks through heavy rain near Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas.

Emil Lippe for The Washington Post

Aug. 22

Vehicles sit in flood waters on a street in Dallas.

Dallas Police Department handout/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22

A stalled car with debris in its grill in Mesquite, Tex.

Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News/AP

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook