Photography

The scene in Seoul after flooding caused by record rainfall kills at least 8

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 9, 2022

SEOUL — At least eight people have died after record rainfall fell over South Korea on Monday and Tuesday, including the capital, Seoul, inundating city streets and flooding subway stations.

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Photos from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about 25 million people, showed half-submerged cars, people walking through waist-deep water and subway stations overflowing. Eight people died in floods, landslides and other incidents, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Seven other people are missing, including four in Seoul’s Seocho district, where South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lives.

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Aug. 9

A part of a main road near the Han River is seen flooded due to heavy rain. Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations.

Park Dong-ju/AP

Park Dong-ju/AP

Aug. 9

A bridge is submerged by torrential rain of the previous day at Han river.

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Aug. 9

Cars damaged by flood water are seen on the street after heavy rainfall at Gangnam district.

YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 9

A car damaged by flood water is seen on the street at Gangnam district.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 9

A damaged road inside Seoul National University's Gwanak Campus.

Aug. 9

People walk on a damaged road near a subway station.

Kim Ju-sung/AP

Kim Ju-sung/AP

Aug. 9

Workers clear debris at the historic Namseong Market in the Gangnam district.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 9

Workers clear debris at Namseong Market in the Gangnam district.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 9

A shop owner carries debris after the water drained from a submerged traditional market.

Ahn Young-joon/AP

Ahn Young-joon/AP

Aug. 9

A worker sweeps away water at Namseong Market in the Gangnam district.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 9

A shack damaged by torrential rain is seen at a shanty area.

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Aug. 9

People clean up debris at a traditional market.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Aug. 9

A landslide hits a village in Gwangju, east of Seoul.

Aug. 9

Rescuers engage in search operations for two people in Gwangju, near Seoul.

Aug. 8

Men watch an abandoned vehicle in a flooded area during heavy rain.

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Aug. 8

Vehicles get partly submerged at a flooded parking lot during heavy rain.

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

More from the Post

At least 8 dead in Seoul-area flooding amid record rainfall

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Min Joo Kim, Andrew Jeong and Sammy Westfall