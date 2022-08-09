The scene in Seoul after flooding caused by record rainfall kills at least 8

Photography
SEOUL — At least eight people have died after record rainfall fell over South Korea on Monday and Tuesday, including the capital, Seoul, inundating city streets and flooding subway stations.
YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Photos from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about 25 million people, showed half-submerged cars, people walking through waist-deep water and subway stations overflowing. Eight people died in floods, landslides and other incidents, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Seven other people are missing, including four in Seoul’s Seocho district, where South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lives.
YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Park Dong-ju/AP
YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Kim Ju-sung/AP
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images
Ahn Young-joon/AP
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images
YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
YONHAP NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Min Joo Kim, Andrew Jeong and Sammy Westfall