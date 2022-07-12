Photography

Photos: Japan bids farewell to Shinzo Abe at slain former leader’s funeral

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 12, 2022

TOKYO — Four days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down by an assassin, Japan paused on Tuesday to remember one of the country’s most influential leaders, as his family and friends gathered for a private funeral at a Tokyo temple.

Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

In the capital, residents young and old lined up to lay flowers and pay respects. The line snaked around the block from the Zojo-ji Temple, which had to curtail its opening hours because it was overwhelmed with mourners, many of whom were crying as they reached the head of the line. City halls set up memorials around the country.

July 12

One of people who offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, cries at Zojoji Temple prior to his funeral.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP

July 12

People walk past Zojoji Temple where the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is held.

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

July 12

People wait in line to attend the funeral.

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

July 12

Flowers offered to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Zojoji Temple.

Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

July 12

Mourners stand in line to pay tribute to Abe at the Zojoji Temple.

Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

July 12

People gather to offer flowers.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

July 12

People pay floral tribute.

Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 12

A mourner reacts.

Christopher Jue/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 12

Police officers stand guard as people watch a motorcade carrying the body of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaves after his funeral at Zojoji Temple.

Issei Kato/Reuters

July 12

Akie Abe, wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sitting at right, is seen in the hearse carrying Abe's body as it leaves Zojoji Temple after his funeral.

Kyodo News

July 12

Akie Abe, wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is seen in the hearse.

Kyodo News

July 12

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, officials and employees offer prayers towards the hearse carrying the body of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Pool/Reuters

July 12

Guardsmen salute towards the vehicle carrying the body of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

July 12

The hearse carrying former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaves Zojoji Temple after his funeral.

Kyodo News

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher