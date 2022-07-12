Photos: Japan bids farewell to Shinzo Abe at slain former leader’s funeral

Photography
TOKYO — Four days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down by an assassin, Japan paused on Tuesday to remember one of the country’s most influential leaders, as his family and friends gathered for a private funeral at a Tokyo temple.
Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
In the capital, residents young and old lined up to lay flowers and pay respects. The line snaked around the block from the Zojo-ji Temple, which had to curtail its opening hours because it was overwhelmed with mourners, many of whom were crying as they reached the head of the line. City halls set up memorials around the country.
Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Christopher Jue/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Issei Kato/Reuters
Kyodo News
Kyodo News
Pool/Reuters
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Kyodo News
