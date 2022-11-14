Photography

Photos: Three dead, two injured in shooting on U-Va. campus

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 14, 2022

Three people were fatally shot and two others were injured on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday, U-Va. officials said, in an outburst of violence that set off an intense manhunt in and around Charlottesville for a suspect police described as armed and dangerous.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

At 5:50 a.m. Monday, U-Va. police said agencies were conducting a “complete search on and around UVA grounds at this time. Expect increased law enforcement presence.” The campus has been under a shelter-in-place since 11:30 p.m. Sunday, and it was virtually empty except for law enforcement on Monday morning.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

The university identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., as the suspect. It did not immediately identify the victims.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

A bus idles behind police tape during an active shooter situation at the University of Virginia.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

A police officer walks up Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

A medical examiner, who declined to give his name, arrives on the scene.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

A Charlottesville Police vehicle is parked on Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

A University of Virginia police officer drives a van full of people away from the crime scene.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

Bethanie Glover, the Virginia Deputy University spokesperson speaks to members of the media.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Nov. 14 | Charlottesville, Va.

Bethanie Glover, the Virginia Deputy University spokesperson, speaks to members of the media on the University of Virginia campus.

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP

More from the Post

3 killed in U-Va. shooting, intense manhunt underway for gunman

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Martin Weil, Nick Anderson and Karina Elwood