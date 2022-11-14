Photos: Three dead, two injured in shooting on U-Va. campus

Photography
Three people were fatally shot and two others were injured on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday, U-Va. officials said, in an outburst of violence that set off an intense manhunt in and around Charlottesville for a suspect police described as armed and dangerous.
Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP
At 5:50 a.m. Monday, U-Va. police said agencies were conducting a “complete search on and around UVA grounds at this time. Expect increased law enforcement presence.” The campus has been under a shelter-in-place since 11:30 p.m. Sunday, and it was virtually empty except for law enforcement on Monday morning.
The university identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., as the suspect. It did not immediately identify the victims.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Martin Weil, Nick Anderson and Karina Elwood