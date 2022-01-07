Photography

In Photos: Sidney Poitier life and career

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor and who forever changed the perception of African Americans in movies with his powerful and charismatic screen presence, has died at 94.

The personal assistant to Frederick A. Mitchell, the minister of foreign affairs in the Bahamas, where Mr. Poitier was raised, confirmed the death but said no further details were immediately available.

NEW YORK - AUGUST 8, 1957: Actors John Cassavetes and Sidney Poitier in the film "Edge of the City: directed by Martin Ritt.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOV. 17, 1958: Kneeling on his crippled legs, Porgy, played by Sidney Poitier, urges Bess (Dorothy Dandridge, center) to join Maria (Pearl Bailey) at the picnic which was to change their lives, in this scene from the movie version of "Porgy and Bess" in character in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 17, 1958.

Sidney Poitier is seen here in one of the scenes of the hit Broadway show, “A Raisin in the Sun,” with actress Ruby Dee, who plays his wife, March 26, 1959.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13, 1961: Sidney Poitier appears at the Cannes Film Festival for the showing of his film "A Raisin in the Sun" in Cannes, France on May 13, 1961. At right is actress Jean Seberg.

Sidney Poitier, left, won the Academy Award for Best Actor in the 1963 American comedy drama "Lilies of the Field," produced and directed by Ralph Nelson.

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 13, 1964: Sidney Poitier (third from left), who won an Oscar as best actor of the year, and French actress Annabella (second from left), who accepted the best actress award won by Patricia Neal, pose at the 36th annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, California. Joining the winners on the sides are presenters are Gregory Peck (far left) and Anne Bancroft (right).

Sidney Poitier signs autographs before the opening of the 14th International Film Festival at the West Berlin congress hall on June 26, 1964 in Berlin.

Sidney Poitier and Diahann Carroll at the dinner following the Academy Award TV cast at Santa Monica on April 5, 1965.

Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte, second from right, and actor Sidney Poitier, right, are shown in court in New York after they volunteered to post bail for a group of civil rights protesters arrested for staging a sit-in at the office of the South African consul general in New York, March 21, 1966. Left to right: William Hall, Cleveland Sellers, Willie Ricks, Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee executive scretary James Foreman and SNCC chairman John Lewis.

Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger in a scene from "In the Heat of the Night," 1967 (Everett Collection)

Sidney Poitier places his hands in wet cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 1967.

Coretta Scott King, center, Dr. Ralph Abernathy, left, and actor Sidney Poitier appear for a viewing on a film on the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in New York on Oct. 22, 1969.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 9, 1974: Sidney Poitier carries daughter Anika, 2, as Canadian born actress Joanna Shimkus wheels their younger daughter Sydney, 6 months at Heathrow Airport in London on May 9, 1974.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11, 1980. A security guard shields actor Sidney Poitier from being mobbed by fans as he arrives at Brentano's independent bookstore in New York City to meet the public and sign copies of his new book "This Life" on June 11, 1980 in New York.

Sidney Poitier, left, with Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner, while filming "Traces" in 1981.

Publisher Hugh Hefner, left, Harold Washington and Sidney Poitier, right, taken during Washingtons visit to the Playboy West Mansion, Saturday, March 20, 1983.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 14, 1988: Sidney Poitier during an interview.

Sidney Poitier poses for photographers with the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, March 12, 1992 in Beverly Hills.

In this file photo taken on May 16, 1996, President Nelson Mandela and Sidney Poitier pose for cameras at Tuinhuis in Cape Town.

Sidney Poitier in the role of Nelson Mandela in "One Man, One Vote" in 1997.

Sidney Poitier arrives with his wife Joanna Shimkus and daughters Sydney, left, and Anika, right, for the 74th annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 24, 2002, in Los Angeles.

Sidney Poitier poses with his honorary Oscar during the 74th annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2002, in Los Angeles.

U.S. President Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC.

Angelina Jolie and Sidney Poitier take the stage to present the Oscar for achievement in directing at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: (L-R) Producer Walter Mirisch, director Norman Jewison, actor Sidney Poitier, actor Lee Grant and producer Quincy Jones attend the 50th anniversary screening of"In the Heat of the Night" during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Sidney Poitier.

