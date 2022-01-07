In Photos: Sidney Poitier life and career

Photography
Sidney Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor and who forever changed the perception of African Americans in movies with his powerful and charismatic screen presence, has died at 94.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The personal assistant to Frederick A. Mitchell, the minister of foreign affairs in the Bahamas, where Mr. Poitier was raised, confirmed the death but said no further details were immediately available.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images
AP/AP
AP
AP/AP
Everett Collection/Everett Collection
AP/AP
Edwin Reichert/AP
DFS/AP
Anonymous/AP
Everett Collection/Everett Collection
Ss/AP
Marty Lederhandler/AP
AP/AP
Marty Lederhandler/AP
Bill Polo
Suzanne Hanover
Ira Mark Gostin/AP
Kevork Djansezian/AP
Anna Zieminski/AFP/Getty Images
AP/AP
Laura Rauch/AP
Doug Mills/AP
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Handout/Getty Images
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
More from the Post
Sidney Poitier, first Black man to win Oscar for best actor, dies at 94
Notable Deaths of 2021
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman