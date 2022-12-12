Photos: Snow and ice glaze over London

Photography
Snow and pockets of ice swept over many parts of Britain on Sunday into early Monday, including London, which was transformed into a winter wonderland.
While picturesque, the snow slowed travel in areas more accustomed to rain. Around London, trains and flights were canceled, bus routes shut down and roads closed.
Kin Cheung/AP
Snow has ended over much of the United Kingdom but the UK Met Office has continued a yellow alert for “lying snow and ice patches” in Southeast England that could lead to difficult travel into Tuesday. Cold weather will linger in the United Kingdom through Friday before milder conditions this weekend.
Kin Cheung/AP
Toby Melville/Reuters
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Toby Melville/Reuters
Toby Melville/Reuters
James Manning/AP
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Toby Melville/Reuters
Kin Cheung/AP
Yui Mok/AP
