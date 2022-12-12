Photography

Photos: Snow and ice glaze over London

By Morgan Coates and Jason Samenow | Dec 12, 2022

Snow and pockets of ice swept over many parts of Britain on Sunday into early Monday, including London, which was transformed into a winter wonderland.

While picturesque, the snow slowed travel in areas more accustomed to rain. Around London, trains and flights were canceled, bus routes shut down and roads closed.

Kin Cheung/AP

Snow has ended over much of the United Kingdom but the UK Met Office has continued a yellow alert for “lying snow and ice patches” in Southeast England that could lead to difficult travel into Tuesday. Cold weather will linger in the United Kingdom through Friday before milder conditions this weekend.

Kin Cheung/AP

Toby Melville/Reuters

A swimmer dips her feet in the Serpentine, a lake in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

People enjoy snow near Tower Bridge as cold weather continues in London.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

An aerial view shows snow covering the rooftops of houses and roads, in Wapping, East London.

Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

A woman pulls a shopping trolley in the snow-covered residential area of Leytonstone, in East London.

Alberto Pezzali/AP

Alberto Pezzali/AP

A statue of Winston Churchill is covered in snow in London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Workers spread grit in Green Park in London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Birds walk through the snow in London.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Toby Melville/Reuters

The Queen Victoria Memorial is covered in snow.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Toby Melville/Reuters

A stag deer walks through the snow in Richmond Park in London.

James Manning/AP

James Manning/AP

Swimmers dry themselves after taking a dip in Serpentine lake.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

A sign is covered in snow in London.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Toby Melville/Reuters

A woman walks her dogs as snow falls at a park in South London.

Kin Cheung/AP

Kin Cheung/AP

A person walks through the snow and fog on Hackney Marshes in London.

Yui Mok/AP

Yui Mok/AP

