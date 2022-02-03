Photography

Photos: Heavy snow and ice storm plaster the Midwest and mid-South

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 3, 2022

A major winter storm is delivering a wintry mess to more than 90 million Americans, with winter storm watches and warnings stretching from New Mexico to Maine. Ice storm warnings cover parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, too, where upward of a half-inch of glaze will bring down trees and power lines and render travel virtually impossible.

Don Shrubshell/AP

Cities including Dallas, Memphis and Little Rock are likely to experience ice storm conditions and face potential power outages through Thursday, while regions farther north will pick up heavy snow. A light glaze of ice could extend as far southeast as Houston Thursday, which was placed under a winter weather advisory.

The storm had already unloaded over a half foot of snow in Denver and Chicago between Tuesday night and Wednesday. At least 6 to 10 inches of new snow is possible across parts of the Midwest, including St. Louis, Indianapolis, Toledo and Detroit through Thursday.

Feb. 2 | St. Louis, Mo.

ATR Towing and Recovery workers remove a pickup truck that slid into the median on Interstate 70 east of the Lake of the Woods exit.

Columbia Daily Tribune via AP

Feb. 2 | Maryland Heights, Mo.

A motorist traveling westbound on Dorsett Rd. encounters a deer crossing it.

Christian Gooden/AP

Feb. 2 | Columbia, Mo.

University of Missouri freshman Arely Ochoa from Branson takes a tumble while riding "Peggy" and inflatable unicorn in front of the columns at Jesse Hall on the University of Missouri campus.

Columbia Daily Tribune via AP

Feb. 2 | Ann Arbor, Mich.

A vehicle's air bags are deployed after a collision on a snowy W. Eisenhower Parkway.

Detroit News via AP

Feb. 2 | Detroit, Mich.

A resident carries shopping bags during a winter storm.

Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

Feb. 2 | Detroit, Mich.

A sign in a restaurant notifying customers they will be closed during a winter storm warning.

Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

Men play football on a soccer field in Lincoln Park.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

Olia is taken on a tour of her snow-covered neighborhood by her nanny.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

A worker clears snow from the front of a business.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

A lone pedestrian navigates Chicago's famed Loop in windy, falling snow and slushy street conditions.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

A woman walks to a bus shelter on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive as a man waits in the shelter.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

A panhandler walks between cars as he navigates windy, falling snow and slushy street conditions.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Feb. 2 | Chicago, Ill.

Motorists navigate the northbound, left, and southbound lanes of Interstate 90-40.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Feb. 2 | Toledo, Ohio

Parking lots are plowed as snow begins to accumulate during a snowstorm.

GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

Feb. 2 | Toledo, Ohio

Aliana Gartia takes a break from her shift at Taco Bell to build a snowman.

GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher