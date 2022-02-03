Photos: Heavy snow and ice storm plaster the Midwest and mid-South

Photography
A major winter storm is delivering a wintry mess to more than 90 million Americans, with winter storm watches and warnings stretching from New Mexico to Maine. Ice storm warnings cover parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, too, where upward of a half-inch of glaze will bring down trees and power lines and render travel virtually impossible.
Don Shrubshell/AP
Cities including Dallas, Memphis and Little Rock are likely to experience ice storm conditions and face potential power outages through Thursday, while regions farther north will pick up heavy snow. A light glaze of ice could extend as far southeast as Houston Thursday, which was placed under a winter weather advisory.
Don Shrubshell/AP
The storm had already unloaded over a half foot of snow in Denver and Chicago between Tuesday night and Wednesday. At least 6 to 10 inches of new snow is possible across parts of the Midwest, including St. Louis, Indianapolis, Toledo and Detroit through Thursday.
Don Shrubshell/AP
Columbia Daily Tribune via AP
Christian Gooden/AP
Columbia Daily Tribune via AP
Detroit News via AP
Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg
Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS
GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS
More from the Post
Heavy snow and ice storm plastering Midwest, mid-South: ‘Travel could be impossible’
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher