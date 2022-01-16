Photography

In photos: Snowstorm Izzy hits the East Coast

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 16, 2022

A major winter storm has been rolling across a 2,000-mile stretch of the Lower 48, causing travel disruptions and dangerous driving conditions. After dumping up to a foot of snow across the Upper Midwest and Corn Belt on Friday and slipping into the Mid-South on Saturday, a mix of frozen precipitation is spreading up the eastern seaboard.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 16

Scott Himmelberger pulls Cyndi Barmore and their son Ethan Himmelberger, 2, on a sled.

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 16

Claire Garvin walks with her umbrella on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 16

From left, Kathryn Loomis, Jimmy Zhuang, Jonathan Benton, Baxter Benton and Christine Monahan walk Scuppers and Bean at Lincoln Park.

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 16

Alexis Marvel and Daniel Ahern play in the snow with their son Seamus Ahern.

WASHINGTON, DC I JANUARY 16

A car makes its way down a street on Capitol Hill.

ROANOKE, VA I JANUARY 16

People sled during the snow storm at Ghent Hill Park.

ROANOKE, VA I JANUARY 16

Plows work on Interstate 581 at the Liberty Road NW overpass.

ROANOKE, VA I JANUARY 16

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is covered with snow.

ROANOKE, VA I JANUARY 16

A man shovels the sidewalk and opens the door for customers outside a store.

ROANOKE, VA I JANUARY 16

A motorist leaves wiper blades exposed in anticipation of heavy snowfall.

ROANOKE, VA I JANUARY 16

Kids play in their front yard.

ARLINGTON, VA I JANUARY 16

A plane takes off as snow begins to fall at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

GREENVILLE, SC I JANUARY 16

A snow plow clears Main St..

GREENVILLE, SC I JANUARY 16

People walk in the snow at Falls Park.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman