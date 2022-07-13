The scene after protesters stormed the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minister

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed acting president while Rajapaksa is out of the country, declared a state of emergency Wednesday and imposed a curfew in the western part of the country, an area that includes Colombo. He said he had asked the armed forces to restore order, raising the specter of increased violence. “We can’t allow people who want to override the constitution to occupy the offices and houses,” he said. “We have to protect the private citizens, too.”