The scene after protesters stormed the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minister

Photography
Protesters in Sri Lanka have poured onto the streets and taken over government buildings in recent days, demanding the resignation of the president and prime minister as an economic crisis grows more desperate.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
got Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early Wednesday, the day he said they would resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also pledged over the weekend to step down. But the promised resignations haven’t happened yet.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Meanwhile, protesters stormed the prime minister’s office in Colombo, the capital. Security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators before stepping aside to cheers from the crowd.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The dramatic scenes in Sri Lanka come after months of protests against the government’s handling of a dire economic crisis. Fuel shortages, skyrocketing food prices and growing hunger have made it increasingly difficult for many residents of the island nation to get by. Basic services have been impacted, the country defaulted on its foreign debt repayment and the prime minister told parliament recently that the economy has “completely collapsed.”
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Reuters
Sri Lankans have directed their ire at the powerful Rajapaksa family, which has dominated the political scene for nearly two decades and faces allegations of corruption and mismanaging the economy.
Reuters
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Protesters took over the president’s residence on Saturday — splashing in the swimming pool, cooking in the kitchen and setting up an occupation of the elegant compound they said they would maintain until the country’s leaders leave their posts. They also stormed Wickremesinghe’s home over the weekend and set it on fire.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
On Wednesday, protesters descended on the prime minister’s office. A crowd composed largely of university students climbed the walls and security towers of Wickremesinghe’s compound, chanting “Victory to the struggle!” when security forces fired tear gas. Protesters broke through metal fences and the front gate as security forces eventually stood aside.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Wickremesinghe, who was appointed acting president while Rajapaksa is out of the country, declared a state of emergency Wednesday and imposed a curfew in the western part of the country, an area that includes Colombo. He said he had asked the armed forces to restore order, raising the specter of increased violence. “We can’t allow people who want to override the constitution to occupy the offices and houses,” he said. “We have to protect the private citizens, too.”
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
After protesters breached the prime minister’s office, volunteers worked to let people enter in an orderly fashion. Once inside, some distributed biscuit packets and booed army personnel.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Claire Parker; Reportage by Niha Masih and Hafeel Farisz; Video editing by Jason Aldag