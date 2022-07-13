Photography

The scene after protesters stormed the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minister

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 13, 2022

Protesters in Sri Lanka have poured onto the streets and taken over government buildings in recent days, demanding the resignation of the president and prime minister as an economic crisis grows more desperate.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

got Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early Wednesday, the day he said they would resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also pledged over the weekend to step down. But the promised resignations haven’t happened yet.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Meanwhile, protesters stormed the prime minister’s office in Colombo, the capital. Security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators before stepping aside to cheers from the crowd.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Police use tear gas as protesters storm the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters as they try to enter the prime minister's office.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The dramatic scenes in Sri Lanka come after months of protests against the government’s handling of a dire economic crisis. Fuel shortages, skyrocketing food prices and growing hunger have made it increasingly difficult for many residents of the island nation to get by. Basic services have been impacted, the country defaulted on its foreign debt repayment and the prime minister told parliament recently that the economy has “completely collapsed.”

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

Sri Lankans have directed their ire at the powerful Rajapaksa family, which has dominated the political scene for nearly two decades and faces allegations of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

Reuters

Demonstrators attend a protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Military personnel in gas masks stand guard.

Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

Police use tear gas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Protesters took over the president’s residence on Saturday — splashing in the swimming pool, cooking in the kitchen and setting up an occupation of the elegant compound they said they would maintain until the country’s leaders leave their posts. They also stormed Wickremesinghe’s home over the weekend and set it on fire.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

On Wednesday, protesters descended on the prime minister’s office. A crowd composed largely of university students climbed the walls and security towers of Wickremesinghe’s compound, chanting “Victory to the struggle!” when security forces fired tear gas. Protesters broke through metal fences and the front gate as security forces eventually stood aside.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

A military helicopter flies low as protesters try to enter the prime minister's office.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

ecurity forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters as they try to enter the prime minister's office.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Protesters help a security force member after he inhales tear gas.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Demonstrators carry an injured person during a clash in front of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe's office.

Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Police use tear gas.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed acting president while Rajapaksa is out of the country, declared a state of emergency Wednesday and imposed a curfew in the western part of the country, an area that includes Colombo. He said he had asked the armed forces to restore order, raising the specter of increased violence. “We can’t allow people who want to override the constitution to occupy the offices and houses,” he said. “We have to protect the private citizens, too.”

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Protesters storm the prime minister's office.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Protesters enter the building of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Protesters storm the building.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Protesters react after storming the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Protesters react after storming Wickremesinghe's office.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

A protester sits on a chair surrounded by others after storming the office.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Protesters lie on a bed after storming the office.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

After protesters breached the prime minister’s office, volunteers worked to let people enter in an orderly fashion. Once inside, some distributed biscuit packets and booed army personnel.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Sri Lankan army soldiers try to take out the protesters who stormed prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Sri Lanka’s president fled the country without stepping down Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Protesters celebrate.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Protesters celebrate after storming the prime minister's office.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Protesters celebrate. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed into the prime minister's office.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Claire Parker; Reportage by Niha Masih and Hafeel Farisz; Video editing by Jason Aldag