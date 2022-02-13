Photography

Photos: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

By Toni Sandys | Feb 13, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams have won once - but the franchise was based in St. Louis at the time. Both teams are looking for a big win to help lift their respective cities. Cincinnati fans have stood by their long-suffering team for years and haven’t seen their beloved Bengals play in a Super Bowl since 1989. L.A. fans lost the Rams in 1995 when the franchise relocated to St. Louis and didn’t have a home team until the franchise returned in 2016.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Kerr warms up on the field.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before the game.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Mike Segar/Reuters

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Unlike last year, expect SoFi Stadium to be at capacity with 70,000 fans in attendance. Many of them will be Los Angles Rams fans. Super Bowl LVI marks just the second time - two years in a row, in fact -- that a team has played the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Because of the league rules, the Bengals are technically the home team.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals fan Victor Saavedra, of Torreón, Mexico, wears a Bengals-themed lucha libre mask.

Bing Guan/Reuters

Bing Guan/Reuters

A Los Angles fan attends Super Bowl LVI.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals fans inside the stadium.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Mike Segar/Reuters

A spectator watches pre game festivities.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Elaine Thompson/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys