Photos: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Photography
The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams have won once - but the franchise was based in St. Louis at the time. Both teams are looking for a big win to help lift their respective cities. Cincinnati fans have stood by their long-suffering team for years and haven’t seen their beloved Bengals play in a Super Bowl since 1989. L.A. fans lost the Rams in 1995 when the franchise relocated to St. Louis and didn’t have a home team until the franchise returned in 2016.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Mike Segar/Reuters
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Unlike last year, expect SoFi Stadium to be at capacity with 70,000 fans in attendance. Many of them will be Los Angles Rams fans. Super Bowl LVI marks just the second time - two years in a row, in fact -- that a team has played the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Because of the league rules, the Bengals are technically the home team.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Bing Guan/Reuters
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Mike Segar/Reuters
Elaine Thompson/AP
More from the Post
Live updates: Rams face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys