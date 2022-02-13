Photos: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams have won once - but the franchise was based in St. Louis at the time. Both teams are looking for a big win to help lift their respective cities. Cincinnati fans have stood by their long-suffering team for years and haven’t seen their beloved Bengals play in a Super Bowl since 1989. L.A. fans lost the Rams in 1995 when the franchise relocated to St. Louis and didn’t have a home team until the franchise returned in 2016.