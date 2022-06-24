Photography

The scene outside the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade was overturned

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 24, 2022

The decision in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a stunning reversal that leaves states free to drastically reduce or even outlaw abortion.

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Anti-abortion demonstrators react to the opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization near the Supreme Court.

June 6 | Washington, D.C.

Anti-abortion supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Anti-abortion supporters celebrate.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Abortion rights supporters, Courage Universe, left, and Nikki Enfield, right, embrace outside the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

A pro-choice supporter cries outside the US Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

An abortion rights demonstrator leads a chant near the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

A demonstrator holds the U.S national flag outside the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

A woman reacts to the opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization near the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Savannah Craven, center, and other anti-abortion supporters celebrate outside.

Anti-abortion demonstrators chant and celebrate.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks near the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court announced a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

Abortion rights demonstrators react outside the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

An abortion-rights activist wears tape reading "2nd Class Citizen" on their mouth as they protest outside the Supreme Court.

June 24 | Washington, D.C.

An abortion rights demonstrator argues with anti-abortion rights demonstrators near the Supreme Court.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher