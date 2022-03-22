The scene after multiple tornadoes touched down across central Texas

Photography
Multiple tornadoes touched down across central Texas on March 21, damaging several homes in the Austin suburbs Round Rock and Elgin.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS
Austin American-Statesman/AP
Austin American-Statesman/AP
TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS
TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS
TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher