The scene after multiple tornadoes touched down across central Texas

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 22, 2022

Multiple tornadoes touched down across central Texas on March 21, damaging several homes in the Austin suburbs Round Rock and Elgin.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive helps his neighbors clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Kristie Wofford looks at the damage after a tornado damaged several homes on Oxford Drive.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Debris litters the ground outside a house on Oxford Drive.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Michael Talamantez looks at his house after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

People survey the damage to a shopping center after a tornado in a widespread storm system touched down.

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Police cars sit parked outside a bank, damaged by a tornado.

Austin American-Statesman/AP

Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

People look at the damage after a tornado hit a shopping center.

Austin American-Statesman/AP

Austin American-Statesman/AP

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Arturo Ortega and his son Kaysen Ortega, 2, survey the damage to a shopping center after a tornado in a widespread storm system touched down.

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Logan Kipka, left, an employee, and Jone Latterell-Loganimoce, co-owner of an Uptown Cheapskate franchise location, sit outside the damaged store.

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

People look at an overturned truck in a parking lot.

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

TAMIR KALIFA/REUTERS

Mar. 21 | Round Rock, Tex.

Debris litters the ground surrounding homes, damaged by a tornado.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher