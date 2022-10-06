The scene after a Thai ex-cop killed dozens at a day-care center

Photography
BANGKOK — A former police officer attacked a day-care center in northeastern Thailand with a pistol and a knife Thursday in a rampage that left 34 people dead — 23 of them children — before he killed himself and his family, police said.
Authorities identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police officer who was fired in June after being caught with amphetamines. After the attack, he went home and killed his wife, child and himself.
Sakdipat Boonsom/Via Reuters
Mungkorn Sriboonreung Rescue Group
Handout/AFP/Getty Images
RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images
Warnwarn Ch/AP
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
