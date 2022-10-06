Photography

The scene after a Thai ex-cop killed dozens at a day-care center

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 6, 2022

BANGKOK — A former police officer attacked a day-care center in northeastern Thailand with a pistol and a knife Thursday in a rampage that left 34 people dead — 23 of them children — before he killed himself and his family, police said.

Authorities identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police officer who was fired in June after being caught with amphetamines. After the attack, he went home and killed his wife, child and himself.

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

An armed police officer standing guard as relatives of the victims of a mass shooting gather at a childcare center .

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

People gather outside of the daycare center's scene of the mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok.

Sakdipat Boonsom/Via Reuters

Sakdipat Boonsom/Via Reuters

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of the attack.

Mungkorn Sriboonreung Rescue Group

Mungkorn Sriboonreung Rescue Group

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

National Police Chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, second from right, speaking with a police operation team following the attack.

Handout/AFP/Getty Images

Handout/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

Thai police officers inspect the scene.

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

An armed police officer stands guard as rescue workers wait to collect the mass shooting victims' bodies.

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

Ruamkatanyu Foundation's rescue workers carry a coffin containing a mass shooting victim at a childcare center.

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

Ruamkatanyu Foundation's rescue workers load coffins containing the mass shooting victims into a truck.

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

Ruamkatanyu Foundation's rescue workers load coffins containing the mass shooting victims into a truck.

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

Police officers stand outside a hospital where the injured are being treated on October 06, 2022 after a shooting in Uthai Sawan subdistrict.

Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

Local residents line up to donate blood a the local hospital for victims of the attack.

Warnwarn Ch/AP

Warnwarn Ch/AP

Oct. 6 | Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand

People gather outsidethe daycare center.

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

