In photos: Thousands gather to rally for gun control in “March for Our Lives” rally

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 11, 2022

March for Our Lives, the organization founded by student survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., announced last month it was planning a June 11 rally, urging people to pressure lawmakers to pass federal gun restrictions.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The call for action comes after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex. In Buffalo, a gunman killed 10 shoppers and employees — all of whom were Black — in a grocery store. There have also been recent mass shootings at a hospital in Tulsa that left four people dead and at a concrete molding company in Western Maryland.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg, center, stands with Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver's parents Manuel Oliver, right, and Patricia Oliver, left/

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Crowds gather for the " March for Our Lives" rally against gun violence at the base of the Washington Monument.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Demonstrators hold placards.

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

A group of people gathers on the National Mall for the second "March for Our Lives."

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Chuck Kabacinski participates in the "March for Our Lives" rally.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Jose Luis Magana/AP

People gather on the National Mall for the "March for Our Lives," protesting against gun violence.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A demonstrator holds a placard.

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Gun control advocates participate in the "March for Our Lives."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Micha Israel holds a sign.

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Gun control advocates on the National Mall during the rally.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A woman attends a "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Protestors embrace.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People walk during the "March for Our Lives" rally at Milan Park on in San Antonio.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Courtney Crawford poses for a portrait.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Sovia Lauriano attends a "March for Our Lives" rally at Milan Park in San Antonio.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

People attend a "March for Our Lives" rally in Manhattan.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Crowds rally in Manhattan.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman