In photos: Thousands gather to rally for gun control in “March for Our Lives” rally

Photography
March for Our Lives, the organization founded by student survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., announced last month it was planning a June 11 rally, urging people to pressure lawmakers to pass federal gun restrictions.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The call for action comes after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex. In Buffalo, a gunman killed 10 shoppers and employees — all of whom were Black — in a grocery store. There have also been recent mass shootings at a hospital in Tulsa that left four people dead and at a concrete molding company in Western Maryland.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Ken Cedeno/Reuters
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Ken Cedeno/Reuters
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Ken Cedeno/Reuters
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
More from the Post
March for Our Lives 2022: Shooting survivors protest gun violence
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman