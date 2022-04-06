Photography

The scene after a regional tornado outbreak struck the Southeast

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 6, 2022

A regional tornado outbreak struck the Southeast on Tuesday, with large and extremely dangerous twisters tearing up swaths of South Carolina. Numerous other twisters carved through Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

At least one person died and several were injured in the outbreak, as the National Weather Service received more than 40 reports of tornadoes.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 6 | Pembroke, Ga.

Damage to the Bryan County Court House is seen in the aftermath of a tornado.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 6 | Pembroke, Ga.

The Bryan County Court House. Many of the same areas slammed by storms Tuesday face the potential for more severe weather Wednesday.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 6 | Pembroke, Pa.

Members of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office are seen on the steps of the Bryan County Court House in the aftermath of a tornado.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 6 | Pembroke, Ga.

Damage to the Bryan County Court House is seen. On Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for central Georgia, including the southern part of Atlanta, until 10 p.m.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 6 | Pembroke, Ga.

A VHS tape is seen in the grass in the aftermath of a tornado.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 6 | Pembroke, Ga.

Damage to two homes is seen from the air.

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post

April 5 | Pembroke, Ga.

Damage is seen at a house on South Main Street.

Lewis Levine/AP

Lewis Levine/AP

April 5 | Pembroke, Ga.

A power pole ripped from its location lies on East College street.

Lewis M. Levine/AP

Lewis M. Levine/AP

April 5 | Lauderdale County, Miss.

A home was damaged after trees fell on it during a storm.

The Meridian Star/AP

The Meridian Star/AP

April 5 | Hattiesburg, Miss.

Heavy storms left a large section of Rebecca Avenue under water by the Walthall Community Room.

Dominic Gwinn/AP

Dominic Gwinn/AP

April 5 | Ulmer, S.C.

A member of the Bamberg County Fire Service walks past fallen trees and power lines after a tornado passed through the area.

SAM WOLFE/REUTERS

SAM WOLFE/REUTERS

April 5 | Allendale, S. C.

Khary Johnson (bottom) and Bennie Manual Jr. place tarps on the roof of Manual's daughter's damaged home after a tornado passed through the area.

SAM WOLFE/REUTERS

SAM WOLFE/REUTERS

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher