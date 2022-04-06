The scene after a regional tornado outbreak struck the Southeast

Photography
A regional tornado outbreak struck the Southeast on Tuesday, with large and extremely dangerous twisters tearing up swaths of South Carolina. Numerous other twisters carved through Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
At least one person died and several were injured in the outbreak, as the National Weather Service received more than 40 reports of tornadoes.
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Lewis Levine/AP
Lewis M. Levine/AP
The Meridian Star/AP
Dominic Gwinn/AP
SAM WOLFE/REUTERS
SAM WOLFE/REUTERS
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher