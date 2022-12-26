Loss and resilience: Photos from a year of war in Ukraine

Photography
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended millions of lives this year. The war has woven a tapestry of devastation: civilians and soldiers killed, homes destroyed, families sundered, millions of people made refugees. Neighbors turned against each other.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
As the fighting rages on, its grinding length and scale risk blotting out or blurring together the passing moments of trauma, resilience, mourning, exhaustion and camaraderie that punctuate the lives of a people under invasion.
Washington Post photojournalists have braved danger to capture lasting images of loss and love, which tell the story of 10 months of life in a nation at war.
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Ed Ram for The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
