Photography

Loss and resilience: Photos from a year of war in Ukraine

By Ruby Mellen | Dec 26, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended millions of lives this year. The war has woven a tapestry of devastation: civilians and soldiers killed, homes destroyed, families sundered, millions of people made refugees. Neighbors turned against each other.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

As the fighting rages on, its grinding length and scale risk blotting out or blurring together the passing moments of trauma, resilience, mourning, exhaustion and camaraderie that punctuate the lives of a people under invasion.

Washington Post photojournalists have braved danger to capture lasting images of loss and love, which tell the story of 10 months of life in a nation at war.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

George Keburia says goodbye to his children and his wife, Maya, after they boarded a train to Lviv at a station in Odessa on March 5. Hundreds were trying to leave before the violence of war reached the city.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Irina Maniukina plays her piano after a strike in a residential area of Bila Tserkva on March 5.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

A Ukrainian soldier carries a man March 7 in an area on the outskirts of Kyiv where a bridge was damaged.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Police officers investigate on April 6 the killings of civilians in Bucha.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Relatives of Ivan Lipskiy grieve at his casket during a service in Odessa on March 29 for Ukrainian soldiers. Lipskiy died on March 18 during a Russian airstrike that killed more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Mykolaiv.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Ukrainian soldiers scramble to take cover June 2 under a tank during a bombardment near a road leading to the eastern city of Lyman, which Russia took control of.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Volunteers clean on May 3 an area in Kharkiv that was destroyed in a strike.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Maria Kamianetska kisses her baby's face Nov. 24 as her mother, Tetiana Svystunova, and her sister Lyuba hold her. The boy was killed less than 48 hours after his birth in a Russian missile attack that devastated a maternity unit of a hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

One of three men captured in March by Ukrainian soldiers, who alleged the men were looting homes in Irpin. It was not possible to independently verify the accusations. The men were stripped naked and tied to poles. Two of them had potatoes stuffed in their mouths.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

A person who was killed in September in a Russian missile strike while trying to deliver aid in Zaporizhzhia.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

People in Mykolaiv board buses April 5 to evacuate to Odessa.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers outside the embattled city of Lysychansk on June 26. A Russian strike hit them as they moved into the farm village of Verkhniokamianske.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

People line up to receive boxes of aid on Nov. 15 in Kherson.

Ed Ram for The Washington Post

Ed Ram for The Washington Post

Ideya Mykolayivna, 89, stands on May 31 by a blood stain from a young soldier she said was killed in a strike on her apartment block in Sloviansk. “I could hear a boy moaning” after the explosion, she said.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

More from the Post

Enduring images of 2022

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Chloe Coleman and MaryAnne Golon