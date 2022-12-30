In photos: Vivienne Westwood, influential punk fashion designer

Photography
Vivienne Westwood, the influential British fashion designer who helped clothe the 1970s punk movement and remained a style icon for half a century, died Dec. 29 in the Clapham section of London. She was 81.
© Michael Putland/Getty Images
© Michael Putland/Getty Images
WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Ian Dickson/Redferns
UniversalImagesGroup/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Martyn Hayhow/AP
JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images
GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images
JOEL ROBINE/AFP via Getty Images
Axel Schmidt/AXEL SCHMIDT/DDP/AFP/Getty Images
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Matt Dunham/AP
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Matt Dunham/AP
Graeme Robertson/Getty Images
