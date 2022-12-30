Photography

In photos: Vivienne Westwood, influential punk fashion designer

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 30, 2022

Vivienne Westwood, the influential British fashion designer who helped clothe the 1970s punk movement and remained a style icon for half a century, died Dec. 29 in the Clapham section of London. She was 81.

© Michael Putland/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood at her atelier in London early 1980's.

© Michael Putland/Getty Images

© Michael Putland/Getty Images

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (in plaid) with poses with friends against a telephone box on a London street in 1977.

WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood pictured in London in 1977.

Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Sid Vicious & Vivienne Westwood in audience at Sex Pistols gig.

Ian Dickson/Redferns

Ian Dickson/Redferns

A model wears Vivienne Westwood clothes, outside the Worlds End Shop in 1980's London.

UniversalImagesGroup/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

UniversalImagesGroup/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Westwood surrounded by models after being awarded British fashion's highest award, "Designer of the Year," at the Royal Albert Hall.

PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A model displays an outfit by Westwood as part of London Fasion Week on Oct. 13, 1991.

Martyn Hayhow/AP

Martyn Hayhow/AP

Richard Branson with Westwood in London onSeptember 28, 1992.

JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images

JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell at the Louvre Carrousel as part of the Vivienne Westwood's 1995/1996 Fall/Winter ready-to-wear collection presentation in Paris onMarch 18, 1995

GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Westwood arranges flowers on a hat before her Spring/Summer 1999 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris on October 16, 1998.

JOEL ROBINE/AFP via Getty Images

JOEL ROBINE/AFP via Getty Images

Westwood poses at the Kulturforum in Berlin on 10 November 2007.

Axel Schmidt/AXEL SCHMIDT/DDP/AFP/Getty Images

Axel Schmidt/AXEL SCHMIDT/DDP/AFP/Getty Images

A fashion admirer looks at the outfits by Vivienne Westwood\at an exhibition in Bangkok, 18 August 2006.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

Westwood poses for a portrait at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 31, 2011.

Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Westwood attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6, 2013.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Westwood, center, takes part in an environmental protest in London, Wednesday, March 19, 2014.

Matt Dunham/AP

Matt Dunham/AP

Westwood and her husband,Andreas Kronthaler, during Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014 on January 12, 2014.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Westwood stands with models during the finale of her catwalk show at the Autumn / Winter 2016 London Fashion Week on February 21, 2016.

AFP/AFP via Getty Images

AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Westwood speaks to the media as she arrives outside the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was staying, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show on June 12, 2017 in London.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S., outside the Old Bailey court, in London, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Matt Dunham/AP

Matt Dunham/AP

Vivian Westwood attends photocall to mark the opening of her new exhibition at the V&A Musuem on March 30, 2004 in London.

Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

More from the Post

Vivienne Westwood, provocative British fashion designer, dies at 81

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman, Haley Hamblin and Moira Haney