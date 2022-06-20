Photography

The scene during the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 20, 2022

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

June 20

Handler Sarah Tighe washes Trumpet, a Bloodhound from Illinois, ahead of breed judging.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

June 20

A woman greets Glace, a Borzoi dog, in the benching area ahead of breed judging.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

June 20

Pucker, a petit basset griffon vendeen, uses a fan to cool off while waiting to compete.

Mary Altaffer/AP

Mary Altaffer/AP

June 20

An Old English Sheepdog is seen in the benching area during the (Hound and Herding) breed judging.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

June 20

Irikin, a Basset Hound, stands with his owners ahead of a competition during breed judging.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

June 20

An Ibizan Hound is seen during breed judging.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 20

A German Shepard is led by a handler during breed judging.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 20

A Pumik named Fig jumps to handler Maggie Lundquist during breed judging.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 20

A handler shows a Pumik dog to a judge during breed judging.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

June 20

Bloodhounds and spectators attend breed judging.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 20

A Canaan Dog named Avi gives a high five after winning Best of Breed during judging.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 18

A Golden Retriever jumps in the benching area during the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

June 18

A dog competes in the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher