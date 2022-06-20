The scene during the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Photography
The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.
MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
Mary Altaffer/AP
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
AIDS quilt anniversary, full moon over France and more of the week’s best photos
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher