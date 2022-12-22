Photography

Photos: Preparations as winter storm set to unleash severe weather across the U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 22, 2022

Dangerously cold Arctic air is blasting to the southeast across the central states ahead of the development of an intense winter stormpoised to unleash blizzard conditions in portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Temperatures are plummeting as the Arctic front plunges south, by as much as 40 degrees in an hour.

Joseph Cress/AP

A powerful storm will develop and rapidly strengthen along the Arctic front Thursday into Friday, spreading snow from the western Plains through the Great Lakes. Visibility in snow could drop to near zero as winds intensify — especially late Thursday into Friday. Conditions could cause chaos during one of the holiday season’s busiest travel weeks. Thousands of flights could be canceled and travel may become difficult to impossible in many areas. Meanwhile, strong winds — gusting over 50 mph — bring threats of power outages.

Dec. 22 | Arlington, Va.

Airport operations are normal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as severe weather is expected in the region.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Dec. 21 | Des Moines, Iowa

Greg Behrens tries to stay warm as he makes his way on a snow covered sidewalk.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Dec. 21 | Minneapolis, Minn.

Ted Weissman skis on Lake Harriet. Weissman is visiting his brother-in-law from West Virginia. "This is like heaven for me," he said.

Star Tribune/AP

Dec. 21 | Omaha, Neb.

Looking east towards Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents.

Omaha World-Herald/AP

Dec. 21 | Omaha, Neb.

Crews deice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff.

Chris Machian/AP

Dec. 21 | Milwaukee, Wis.

Torin Smith, a Department of Public Works special equipment operator, is set to load salt onto a truck in preparation for the upcoming storm.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP

Dec. 21 | Portland, Ore.

Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware/Nor-Mon Distributing, loads up bags of rock salt for delivery to a customer's car in advance of a major ice storm.

Gillian Flaccus/AP

Dec. 21 | Portland, Ore.

Plans for the activation of emergency severe weather shelters sit in bins at a warehouse.

Gillian Flaccus/AP

Dec. 21 | Mission, Tex.

Propane outdoor heaters rest next to pens as animals are prepared for upcoming weather at the City of Mission Animal Shelter.

The Monitor/AP

Dec. 21 | Denver, Colo.

Care bags sit at the ready for people seeking refuge from the intense cold front sweeping over the intermountain West, in the Denver Coliseum.

David Zalubowski/AP

Dec. 21 | Denver, Colo.

Lines of cots for people seeking refuge from the intense cold front fill the walkways in the Denver Coliseum.

David Zalubowski/AP

Dec. 21 | Iowa City, Iowa

Snow falls during a blizzard warning at the Old Capitol Building.

Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP

Dec. 21 | Iowa City, Iowa

An ambulance drives with its sirens and lights on as snow falls during a blizzard warning.

Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP

Dec. 21 | Iowa City, Iowa

Cars drive along Burlington Street as snow falls.

Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Jason Samenow and Matthew Cappucci