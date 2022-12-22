Photos: Preparations as winter storm set to unleash severe weather across the U.S.

A powerful storm will develop and rapidly strengthen along the Arctic front Thursday into Friday, spreading snow from the western Plains through the Great Lakes. Visibility in snow could drop to near zero as winds intensify — especially late Thursday into Friday. Conditions could cause chaos during one of the holiday season’s busiest travel weeks. Thousands of flights could be canceled and travel may become difficult to impossible in many areas. Meanwhile, strong winds — gusting over 50 mph — bring threats of power outages.