Photos: Preparations as winter storm set to unleash severe weather across the U.S.

Photography
Dangerously cold Arctic air is blasting to the southeast across the central states ahead of the development of an intense winter stormpoised to unleash blizzard conditions in portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Temperatures are plummeting as the Arctic front plunges south, by as much as 40 degrees in an hour.
Joseph Cress/AP
A powerful storm will develop and rapidly strengthen along the Arctic front Thursday into Friday, spreading snow from the western Plains through the Great Lakes. Visibility in snow could drop to near zero as winds intensify — especially late Thursday into Friday. Conditions could cause chaos during one of the holiday season’s busiest travel weeks. Thousands of flights could be canceled and travel may become difficult to impossible in many areas. Meanwhile, strong winds — gusting over 50 mph — bring threats of power outages.
Joseph Cress/AP
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Star Tribune/AP
Omaha World-Herald/AP
Chris Machian/AP
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP
Gillian Flaccus/AP
Gillian Flaccus/AP
The Monitor/AP
David Zalubowski/AP
David Zalubowski/AP
Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP
Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP
Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP
More from the Post
Winter storm live updates: Extreme cold blasting south ahead of developing blizzard
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Jason Samenow and Matthew Cappucci