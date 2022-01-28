Photography

Photos: The scene after a Pittsburgh bridge collapses

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 28, 2022

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a “confirmed bridge collapse” occurred at 6:39 a.m., Friday. Officials said five vehicles and a Port Authority bus were on the Fern Hollow Bridge near Forbes and Braddock avenues. Another vehicle was shown dangling near the edge of the collapsed bridge, which is located in Frick Park.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Jan. 28

A bus rests on the Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed in the morning.

Jan. 28

Damaged vehicles are seen at the collapsed bridge.

Jan. 28

Four people were hospitalized from the collapse, but none of the injuries is life-threatening, said Darryl Jones, chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, at a news conference.

Jan. 28

First responders look over the edge where the bridge collapsed.

Jan. 28

Workers examine the bridge near Frick Park.

Jan. 28

Emergency personnel look over the damaged vehicles that were on the bridge.

Jan. 28

An aerial view of the collapse.

Jan. 28

“The good thing at this point is that there are no fatalities, and we’re going to pray there are no fatalities,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (D) told reporters. “We were fortunate.”

Jan. 28

First responders look over the edge at damaged vehicles.

Jan. 28

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the collapse and concluded their rescue operations after 8:30 a.m., according to officials. Mayor Gainey added that first responders are checking to make sure no one is trapped underneath the collapsed bridge.

Jan. 28

A vehicles rests between damaged section of the bridge.

Jan. 28

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, said Darryl Jones, chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. The National Transportation Safety Board announced it was sending a go-team to begin an investigation into the bridge collapse.

Jan. 28

After an impromptu trip to a bridge that crumpled hours earlier, injuring 10 people, President Biden gave his scheduled speech about infrastructure in Pittsburgh, citing the collapse as an example of the need for funding to repair aging bridges.

Jan. 28

The President’s speech comes after the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal passed by Congress last year to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports, broadband and other public works. The bridge, one of the nation’s 45,00 bridges rated as poor condition, would be rebuilt, Biden promised, “along with thousands of other bridges in Pennsylvania and across the country, because it’s in our interest for our own safety’s sake.”

