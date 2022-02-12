Players to Watch in Super Bowl LVI

Photography
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
finished the season with a record of 12-5 and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group via Getty Images
The Rams receiver is the fourth wide out to win the triple crown after leading all players with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group via Getty Images
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The Rams quarterback is ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per game and second in total touchdowns. His 41 touchdowns tied a franchise record.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Kyusung Gong/AP
This second-round pick out of LSU in 2006 played 11 seasons for the Bengals before signing with Los Angeles as a free agent in 2017.
Kyusung Gong/AP
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The four-time defensive player of the year has four or more quarterback pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) in each of his three playoff games this season. He has 12½ sacks this season.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Jae C. Hong/AP
This season Ramsey ranks second in the league in forced incompletions. He broke up 14 passes and intercepted four of them. Ramsey also allowed just four touchdowns.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Reed Hoffmann/AP
finished the season with a record of 10-7 and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
In only his second year, he holds the franchise records for passer rating, completion percentage, and single-game passing yards. Burrow threw for a career-high 525 yards in Week 16.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Mixon is tough to stop. He had the fourth-most yards after contact during the regular season (903) and has forced 50 missed tackles during his 2021 campaign, which includes the playoffs.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
David Dermer/AP
The star out of LSU rewrote the history books after hauling in 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also set the NFL single-game rookie receiving record with 266 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
David Dermer/AP
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Hendrickson beat his block within 2.5 seconds almost 22 percent of the time this season, the fourth-highest win rate among edge rushers.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back is a solid run defender and blitzer, traits that helped him become one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL. This season he has 66 tackles (eight for a loss) plus two interceptions.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
More from the Post
Analysis | The best Super Bowl player props to target
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys