Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95: Remembering the life of the 265th pope of the Catholic Church

Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95, spent less than eight years as the head of the Catholic Church. But he still managed to leave a complex legacy on the 2,000-year-old institution.
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was chosen to succeed Pope John Paul II in 2005 — a selection many observers at the time saw as an affirmation of rigid religious orthodoxy.
But in 2013, Pope Benedict did something radical: He became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, citing ill health. The resignation opened the way for his more liberal successor, Pope Francis.
Benedict was born in Germany’s Bavaria in 1927 and was drawn to the church early in life. His family opposed Nazi rule, but the young Benedict was soon conscripted into the Hitler Youth and then the German antiaircraft corps.
He deserted his unit and was briefly held by U.S. troops in an internment camp. Once released, he entered Saint Michael Seminary in 1945 along with his brother. Both were ordained six years later.
Benedict established himself as an academic theologian, working at several German universities. But he also rose rapidly through the church and was appointed archbishop of Munich and Freising in 1971, and was made a cardinal by Pope Paul VI in 1977.
Benedict quickly became an important figure within the Catholic Church, moving to Rome in 1981 and remaining there afterward. He pushed a traditional view of Catholicism, rejecting the increasing secularization seen across Europe and North America.
One of the leading Catholic theologians of his time, Benedict was the longtime head of the Vatican’s powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and a vastly influential cleric forging church policy.
Pope John Paul II, a mentor to Benedict, died in 2005 at the age of 84 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The charismatic leader had led the church for more than 26 years, making it the Roman Catholic Church’s third-longest papacy.
Benedict later told pilgrims that he had no interest in taking the position himself and that he hoped instead to live out his final days in peace. But when the 115 cardinal electors gathered behind closed doors at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, he emerged as the favorite.
He officially became Pope Benedict XVI on April 19, 2005, two weeks after the death of John Paul.
At 78 years old, Benedict was the oldest pope to be elected since 1730. To his supporters, he was viewed as an intellectual champion of the conservative theology espoused by John Paul II.
However, his stance on issues like divorce, women in the church and same-sex marriage, as well as the alleged mishandling of child-abuse scandals in the church, meant he was a controversial leader.
But in 2013, after multiple scandals, Benedict bucked his lifelong conservatism and upended the rules for modern popes. He announced that he would retire from office, in the first papal abdication since Gregory XII in 1415.
At 85, Benedict cited the failing strength in his “mind and body” as motivation for stepping down.
After a papal conclave, the Jesuit Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was selected as the new pope. The 76-year-old Argentine became Pope Francis, the first pope in over a millennium to hail from outside Europe.
Francis’s comparatively liberal view of the faith marked a change from Benedict, who continued to wear papal white and use his papal name. On Dec. 28, Francis asked a general audience to pray for Benedict and asked God to console and sustain his predecessor “until the end.”
