Crowds pay tribute as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 14, 2022

A military procession taking Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall began on Wednesday, with large crowds gathered along the route in honor of the late monarch. It is the latest leg of a 500-mile ceremonial journey that takes the British monarch from Scotland, where she died, through London, and to her final resting place in Windsor, just outside the capital.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

People gathered for hours for a chance to catch a glimpse.

Jenny Gillesie, 65, of Oxfordshire, England smiles as she waits for the procession to start. She is a retired nurse in the Air Force and traveled to London yesterday to witness the coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace.

Chris Imafidon, of Essex, waited all night in the rain. He said he wanted to be in the first group to say thank you and goodbye.

People lined up behind barricades near Westminster Hall.

Andrew Israels-Swenson, 55, of Morris, Minnesota, right, was number 19 in line and the first American in the line. He is giving a hug to Sarah Langley, 55, of North London who was 4th in line. His mother is British and she wanted him to go and witness the funeral.

Before the streets were closed for the procession, commuters crossed in front of Westminster Hall.

Grace Gothard, of London, smiles after getting her wristband for the viewing. She was third in line.

On the other side of the River Thames from Westminster Hall, people started waiting in line on Tuesday to be in the first group for the viewing.

Brian Flatman, 85, of West London, was the 39th person in line. He said he was cold and wet during the rainy night, but someone lent him a sleeping bag.

Ewa MacGibbon, center, of London, wipes a tear from her eye as she watches the procession on a large screen in Hyde Park.

Wren Mahy, 9, of Rayleigh, rests her head on the shoulder of her mother, Kate Mahy, 40, as she cries.

A large crowd gathered in Hyde Park to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on a large screen.

A woman reacts during the event.

A flag of the Queen is pictured in the crowd.

A large crowd of people gathered in Hyde Park to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s casket.

Sharon Sinclair Okpaire, 61, of Crawley, watches the procession on a large screen.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman