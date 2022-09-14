Crowds pay tribute as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall

Photography
A military procession taking Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall began on Wednesday, with large crowds gathered along the route in honor of the late monarch. It is the latest leg of a 500-mile ceremonial journey that takes the British monarch from Scotland, where she died, through London, and to her final resting place in Windsor, just outside the capital.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
People gathered for hours for a chance to catch a glimpse.
