Photos: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made its way from Westminster Abbey to its final resting spot at St. George’s chapel today as scores of people came out to mark the historic day.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Top-level representatives from close to 200 countries and territories are expected to attend the funeral, including President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, heads of government and state from near and far, and a diverse cast of kings and queens from other nations.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles and William, Prince of Wales, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Camilla, Queen Consort,Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales travel down The Mall ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey.

John Sibley/Reuters

John Sibley/Reuters

President Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

John Sibley/Reuters

John Sibley/Reuters

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro.

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, left and Tony Blair.

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Michael of Kent, right, and Prince Edward of Kent.

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to take her seat at Westminster Abbey.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

The Yeoman of the Guard arrive in Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole/AP

Gareth Cattermole/AP

Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II.

Rupert Frere/AP

Rupert Frere/AP

People gather on the day of the state funeral.

Lee Smith/Reuters

Lee Smith/Reuters

Members of the public gather on The Mall to watch the state funeral.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Mourners at Westminster Abbey.

Pool/Via Reuters

Pool/Via Reuters

The crown is seen as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Bernat Armangue/AP

William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey.

Petr David Josek/AP

Petr David Josek/AP

Queen Elizabeth III's coffin is carried by pallbearers.

Phil Noble/AFP/Getty Images

Phil Noble/AFP/Getty Images

The coffin is placed near the altar.

Pool/Via Reuters

Pool/Via Reuters

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at Westminster Abbey.

Phil Noble/Reuters

Phil Noble/Reuters

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman