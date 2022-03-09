Photography

The scene after a maternity hospital in Mariupol was hit

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 9, 2022

A maternity hospital in the coastal Ukrainan city of Mariupol sustained heavy damage on Wednesday after a Russian airstrike.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Many people were wounded in the strike and according to a report by AP, “The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.”

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

Emergency workers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged maternity hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

Ukrainian soldiers and emergency employees work near the maternity hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

A man carries his child away from the hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

A woman walks outside the hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

A medical worker walks through the damage.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

An injured pregnant woman walks down stairs.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

A woman walks outside the hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

A car burns outside the hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

Ukrainian servicemen inside the hospital after it sustained damage during a Russian airstrike.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Mariupol I March 9

The scene of the damage caused by a Russian airstrike at a maternity hospital.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Credits

Editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman