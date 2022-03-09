The scene after a maternity hospital in Mariupol was hit

Photography
A maternity hospital in the coastal Ukrainan city of Mariupol sustained heavy damage on Wednesday after a Russian airstrike.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Many people were wounded in the strike and according to a report by AP, “The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.”
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
