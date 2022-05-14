The scene of a deadly shooting in Buffalo

Photography
Ten people were killed during a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at a Buffalo grocery store in what law enforcement officials described as a racially motivated hate crime.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters that a heavily armed 18-year-old White man entered the store in a predominantly Black neighborhood and shot 13 people, including a security guard. He later surrendered to police and remains in custody.
