Photography

The scene of a deadly shooting in Buffalo

By Kenneth Dickerman | May 14, 2022

Ten people were killed during a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at a Buffalo grocery store in what law enforcement officials described as a racially motivated hate crime.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters that a heavily armed 18-year-old White man entered the store in a predominantly Black neighborhood and shot 13 people, including a security guard. He later surrendered to police and remains in custody.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

A shooter has been taken into custody after firing on multiple people at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street in Buffalo.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stand at Jefferson Avenue after a shooter was taken into custody.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Police are posted on Riley Street after a shooter was taken into custody.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

People watch the crime scene.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

The area around the Tops Friendly Market.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Chanel Robinson, center, shares a photo from Facebook allegedly taken from the viewpoint of the shooter.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Police are posted on Riley Street after a shooter was taken into custody.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

A shooter was taken into custody after firing on multiple people at this Tops grocery store.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Police secure the scene near the shooting.

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Libby March/for The Washington Post

Bystanders stand near the scene of the shooting.

Matt Burkhartt/For The Washington Post

Matt Burkhartt/For The Washington Post

People watch police activity.

Matt Burkhartt/For the Washington Post

Matt Burkhartt/For the Washington Post

Pastor Arthur Holloway, of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo, greets congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY-26), at the Tops.

Matt Burkhartt/For the Washington Post

Matt Burkhartt/For the Washington Post

Police officers enter the store.

Matt Burkhartt/For The Washington Post

Matt Burkhartt/For The Washington Post

More from the Post

10 people killed in racially motivated mass shooting at Buffalo grocery store, officials say

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman