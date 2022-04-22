Photography

Photos: The scene following a shooting near Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, D.C.

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 22, 2022

D.C. police responded to a report that at least three people — two men and one juvenile female — were shot on or near Connecticut Avenue in the Van Ness neighborhood.

April 22

An FBI tactical team deploys from an armored vehicle at the scene of a reported shooting in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

April 22

Police respond near the scene of the shooting in Northwest, D.C.

April 22

Police run to the scene.

April 22

Police point their weapons at a building.

The gunfire reported at about 3:20 p.m. sent police racing to the area with private and public schools and a college campus. Several institutions were put on lockdown as police searched for a shooter.

April 22

Police run as they escort people, some without shoes, away from the scene.

April 22

A policeman aims his weapon.

April 22

People are escorted away by police.

April 22

A man carries a dog as he is evacuated from the area.

April 22

Police respond to the shooting.

April 22

D.C. Police and U.S. Secret Service at the scene.

April 22

People watch as police and rescue crews respond to the shooting.

April 22

Police evacuate people.

April 22

People are escorted to safety by police.

April 22

People are escorted as D.C. Police and Secret Service investigate at the scene of the shooting.

April 22

A woman reacts to the news of the shooting.

April 22

A law enforcement officer runs across a street.

April 22

Police secures an area around the Connecticut Avenue.

April 22

Police provide cover for residents as they are evacuated.

April 22

D.C. Police lead a man in handcuffs away from the scene.

April 22

People stand along a police cordon put up by officers responding to shooting.

April 22

A helicopter flies over the scene.

April 22

A man walks with a girl and dog by police officers near the scene.

April 22

A woman is treated by paramedics.

April 22

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting.

April 22

Assistant Chief of the D.C. Police Department, Stuart Emerman, center, and Mayor Muriel Bowser speak during a press conference near the scene.

April 22

Members of the media and the public listen to officials speak during their press conference.

Police tape cordons off an area near the shooting scene.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook