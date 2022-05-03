The scene at the Supreme Court after a leaked draft opinion said the Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

Antiabortion and abortion rights advocates converge outside the Supreme Court after a draft opinion showed that the Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The document, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained by Politico and published on its website Monday night. The report says a majority of the court voted to strike down Roe, saying the landmark ruling that for nearly 50 years has guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion was “egregiously wrong from the start.”