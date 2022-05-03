Photography

The scene at the Supreme Court after a leaked draft opinion said the Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Washington Post Staff | May 3, 2022

Antiabortion and abortion rights advocates converge outside the Supreme Court after a draft opinion showed that the Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The document, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained by Politico and published on its website Monday night. The report says a majority of the court voted to strike down Roe, saying the landmark ruling that for nearly 50 years has guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post

Antiabortion and abortion rights advocates clash in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Ashley Patterson-Beaty yells in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Antiabortion rights advocates celebrate and sing in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Abortion rights advocates rally in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

A woman sits with a Planned Parenthood sign.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

A couple prays in front of the Supreme Court after hearing the news.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Abortion rights advocates rally in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Antiabortion rights advocates rally in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

A woman sits with a candle in front of the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Antiabortion and abortion rights advocates converge outside the Supreme Court.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Photo editing and production by Dee Swann