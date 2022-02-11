Photography

Shaun White’s Olympic Career

By Toni Sandys | Feb 11, 2022

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Winter Olympian Shaun White announced he is retiring after the 2022 Beijing Games.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were his final Games.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images

White was 19 years old when he competed in his first Olympics in 2006.

Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images

Mike Powell/Getty Images

At the 2006 Turin Games, White was the first person to land back-to-back 1080s.

Mike Powell/Getty Images

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

He needed all three runs to claim his first gold.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Mark J. Terrill/AP

At the 2010 Vancouver Games, White secured the win on his first run.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

On his second run, White pulled off a Double McTwist 1260, which he named “The Tomahawk.”

sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Gerry Broome/AP

It was the best run of the night.

Gerry Broome/AP

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

At the Sochi Games in 2014, White was entered into the new slopestyle event and the halfpipe.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Citing poor conditions, White withdrew from the slopestyle event.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cameron Spencer

White performed poorly in all three of his runs on the halfpipe.

Cameron Spencer

AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

White missed the podium, finishing fourth in Sochi.

AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Despite a serious training accident four months earlier, White won his third gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

White was not expected to medal at the Games.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Patrick Semansky/AP

With that win, White became the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

White earned his spot on the 2022 U.S. team late, with a third-place finish at an event in January.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

At 35, White is the oldest male halfpipe rider to compete in the Olympics.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Mike Blake/Reuters

On his final run during qualifying, White advanced to the finals.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Mike Blake/Reuters

White was in second place going into his final run.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

White clipped a landing halfway through his final run.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

White finished his Olympic career with a fourth-place finish at the Beijing Games.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Clive Rose/Getty Images

