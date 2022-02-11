Shaun White’s Olympic Career

Photography
Three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Winter Olympian Shaun White announced he is retiring after the 2022 Beijing Games.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were his final Games.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images
White was 19 years old when he competed in his first Olympics in 2006.
Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images
Mike Powell/Getty Images
At the 2006 Turin Games, White was the first person to land back-to-back 1080s.
Mike Powell/Getty Images
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
He needed all three runs to claim his first gold.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Mark J. Terrill/AP
At the 2010 Vancouver Games, White secured the win on his first run.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
sampics/Corbis via Getty Images
On his second run, White pulled off a Double McTwist 1260, which he named “The Tomahawk.”
sampics/Corbis via Getty Images
Gerry Broome/AP
It was the best run of the night.
Gerry Broome/AP
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
At the Sochi Games in 2014, White was entered into the new slopestyle event and the halfpipe.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Citing poor conditions, White withdrew from the slopestyle event.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Cameron Spencer
White performed poorly in all three of his runs on the halfpipe.
Cameron Spencer
AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images
White missed the podium, finishing fourth in Sochi.
AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Despite a serious training accident four months earlier, White won his third gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
White was not expected to medal at the Games.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Patrick Semansky/AP
With that win, White became the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
White earned his spot on the 2022 U.S. team late, with a third-place finish at an event in January.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
At 35, White is the oldest male halfpipe rider to compete in the Olympics.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Mike Blake/Reuters
On his final run during qualifying, White advanced to the finals.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Mike Blake/Reuters
White was in second place going into his final run.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
White clipped a landing halfway through his final run.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
White finished his Olympic career with a fourth-place finish at the Beijing Games.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys