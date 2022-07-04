Photography

The scene after a deadly shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park near Chicago

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 4, 2022

At least five people were dead, 16 were hospitalized and a gunman was at large Monday afternoon in a mass shooting that targeted Fourth of July paradegoers in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, authorities said.

Tyler Pasciak Lariviere/AP

An Independence Day parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard during the event in Highland Park, Ill.

Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times/AP

The scene in downtown Highland Park after the parade shooting.

Tyler Pasciak Lariviere/Chicago Sun-Times/AP

A police officer runs across a street after gunfire erupted.

WLS-TV/ABC 7/Reuters

First responders work the scene of the parade shooting.

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Police deploy at the parade scene after gunfire erupted.

WLS-TV/ABC 7/Reuters

Portable chairs are left behind after the gunfire erupted.

Max Herman/Reuters

First responders work the scene of the shooting.

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Tyler Pasciak Lariviere/AP

A law enforcement office responds to the scene.

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Police search an area after gunfire erupted along the parade route in Highland Park, Ill.

WLS-TV/ABC 7/Reuters

Police search the downtown area of Highland Park.

Tyler Pasciak Lariviere/Chicago Sun-Times/AP

Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled after shots were fired.

Tyler Pasciak Lariviere/AP

Law enforcement conduct a search the shooting.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Law enforcement search the downtown.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Police officers cross under police tape during their search.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

A police officer reacts as he walks by a stroller and chair in the downtown following the shooting.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

