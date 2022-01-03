Photography

Snow blankets the Washington D.C. region

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 3, 2022

Snow is falling in the Washington D.C. area causing slick and snow-covered roads. Four to eight inches of snow is expected in the immediate area.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

A patron exits the metro on Capitol Hill.

Mark Ross walks his dog, Honey Bear, as snow falls on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Snow falls at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Snow falls along Carrleigh Parkway in Springfield, Va.

Snow falls in the Deanwood neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

A man walks along Eastern Avenue in the Deanwood neighborhood.

People stand at a bus stop near Logan Circle.

A truck plows snow by the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

A person photographs the snow near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C.

A man walks a dog along Carrleigh Parkway.

A pedestrian runs along Carrleigh Parkway.

Snow falls in the Deanwood neighborhood.

