Photos: Remembering Brazilian soccer star and legend Pelé

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 29, 2022

Quick, agile, adept with both feet and laserlike with his headers, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, who helped Brazil win three of its five World Cup championships and was among the world’s first athletes to recognize the power and riches of the personal brand, and who for decades staked a claim as the most celebrated athlete worldwide, has died.

June 29, 1958

Seventeen-year-old Pelé, birth name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, center, weeps on the shoulder of goalkeeper Gylmar Dos Santos Neves after Brazil’s 5-2 victory over Sweden in the final of the soccer World Cup in Stockholm.

May 8, 1960

Pelé dribbles past a defender during a friendly match between Malmoe and Brazil in Malmoe, Sweden.

March 1965

Pelé with his mother, Celeste.

July 21, 1966

Pelé signs autographs for members of the French soccer team as they leave Lancaster House in London after attending the reception for eliminated World Cup teams.

1967

Pelé and his wife, Rosemarie dos Reis Cholbi, with daughter Cristina at a park in Santos, Brazil.

1968

Pelé performs a scissors kick during a game.

Nov. 10, 1968

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband, Prince Philip, presents a cup to Pelé in Rio de Janeiro during her state tour of South America.

Nov. 18, 1969

Pelé makes his way past an opposing team’s goalie to score during a game in Rio de Janeiro.

Nov. 19, 1969

A jubilant Pelé, riding on the shoulders of fans, holds the ball with which he scored his 1,000th goal, in Rio de Janeiro

June 21, 1970

Pelé jumps and celebrates with a teammate after scoring his team’s first goal against Italy in the World Cup final at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

March 30, 1971

Pelé flashes victory signs as he rides down the Champs-Élysées on his way to a reception at Paris’s Hôtel de Ville, the city hall.

May 8, 1973

Pelé holds a ball he autographed for President Richard M. Nixon as the soccer player and his wife, Rosemarie dos Reis Cholbi, visit the White House.

May 9, 1973

Pelé speaks with Johnny Carson on the “Tonight Show” in Los Angeles.

June 18, 1974

Pelé signs autographs as he is cheered by the crowd before the Brazil vs. Scotland World Cup game in Frankfurt, Germany.

Dec. 6, 1974

Pelé during a training session with young boys in Bangkok.

1975

Pelé in action during a game.

June 10, 1975

Pelé signs to play soccer for the New York Cosmos during a news conference in New York.

June 16, 1975

Cosmos star Pelé and teammate Mordechai Shpigler congratulate each other at the end of their exhibition game against the Dallas Tornado in New York.

Feb. 6, 1977

Pelé waves to fans during a parade in Taipei Stadium during a four-day youth soccer promotion visit in Taiwan.

May 29, 1977

Pelé, of the New York Cosmos, flips through the air after a scissors kick during a game against the Rowdies in Tampa Bay.

July 27, 1977

Artist Andy Warhol takes a photograph of Pelé in New York for use in painting a portrait of the soccer star.

Oct. 1, 1977

Pelé is carried by his Cosmos teammates during his final game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dec. 13, 1978

Pelé shows a group of children his soccer form at the Warner communications office in New York.

April 30, 1981

Pelé listens in to James Scully, 3, for his prospects of becoming a soccer player during his visit to the Children’s Ward of the Middlesex Hospital in London.

April 30, 1994

Pelé wipes away tears during his wedding to Assiria Seixas Lemos in Recife, Brazil.

Oct. 15, 1997

President Bill Clinton takes a turn with the ball as he joins Pelé at the Mangueira School during his visit to Rio de Janeiro.

June 16, 2000

Pelé prepares to step in cement to leave his mark on the Walk of Fame at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro during a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the world-famous soccer venue.

June 13, 2004

Pelé holds the Olympic Torch alongside Arthur Nuzman, the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro as the flames makes its way around the world en route to Athens for the Olympics.

Nov. 16, 2007

Pelé signs autographs as he visits Pontaise stadium after a news conference concerning the partnership between the Swiss Club FC Lausanne-Sports and Campus Pele in Lausanne, Switzerland.

March 19, 2008

Pelé and the English soccer star David Beckham pose for photos during a U.S. Soccer Foundation fundraising gala in New York.

June 25, 2008

Pelé poses in front of an image of himself at the exhibition about his life called “King’s Marks” in Brasilia.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook