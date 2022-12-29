Somalia in 2022: Witness of a hunger crisis

Photography
Somalia is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years. Millions of its people face acute food insecurity. Hundreds of thousands have fled to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps to survive. Hospital wards are filled with malnourished babies.
Famine has yet to be declared, but for the families who have lost so much to hunger, it makes no difference.
In 2022, photographer Luis Tato witnessed the heartbreaking effects of a starvation that continues to this day.
More from the Post
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by MaryAnne Golon, Olivier Laurent and Sandra Stevenson. Production by Olivier Laurent.