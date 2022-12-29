Photography

Somalia in 2022: Witness of a hunger crisis

By Luis Tato | Dec 29, 2022

Somalia is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years. Millions of its people face acute food insecurity. Hundreds of thousands have fled to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps to survive. Hospital wards are filled with malnourished babies.

Famine has yet to be declared, but for the families who have lost so much to hunger, it makes no difference.

In 2022, photographer Luis Tato witnessed the heartbreaking effects of a starvation that continues to this day.

A woman escaping drought in the southern Bay region climbs aboard a truck that will take her family to an IDP camp in Dolow on June 14.

The family, who lost all their cattle to drought, sit with their belongings as they travel to the displacement camp.

A goat carcass is seen near Dolow in an area heavily affected by drought. About a third of the livestock in the worst-affected areas have died, leaving many families without access to milk or meat.

Rahmo Ali looks at her 7-month-old daughter, who shows clear signs of malnutrition.

Samira is assessed by a nurse at the camp’s nutrition center.

Women who recently arrived with their families line up to register at the IDP camp on June 15.

A family helps to build a makeshift shelter at an IDP camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 13.

A woman carrying her baby works on a makeshift shelter at an IDP camp in Dolow on June 15.

Habiba Mahmoud, 25, who lost her twins to malnutrition, sits inside the makeshift shelter where she lives on June 14.

Women fill jugs with water at the IDP camp in Dolow.

Hawo Nur Mohamed, 13, who was displaced with her family after they lost all their cattle, warms some tea in the morning at the camp in Dolow on June 15.

The graves of Mahmoud’s twins are seen at the IDP camp in Dolow on June 14.

Credits

Photo editing by MaryAnne Golon, Olivier Laurent and Sandra Stevenson. Production by Olivier Laurent.