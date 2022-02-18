Photos: The scene as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Photography
Storm Eunice slammed into Ireland and the United Kingdom Friday, unleashing destructive winds that cut power and halted travel for thousands. The storm, blamed for at least six deaths, is among the most intense to strike the region in years. The powerful winds, up to 70 mph at London Heathrow, prompted the U.K. Met Office to issue rare “red” weather warnings – the highest possible level.
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Yves Herman/Reuters
Ramon Van Flymen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Yves Herman/Reuters
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin Coombs/Reuters
Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images
Ramon Van Flymen/AFP/Getty Images
May James/Reuters
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Storm Eunice wreaks deadly havoc, tearing roof off London arena and shaking up planes landing at Heathrow
Photos: Historic rain and mudslides in Brazilian city kill at least 104
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook