Photos: The scene as Storm Eunice batters Europe

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 18, 2022

Storm Eunice slammed into Ireland and the United Kingdom Friday, unleashing destructive winds that cut power and halted travel for thousands. The storm, blamed for at least six deaths, is among the most intense to strike the region in years. The powerful winds, up to 70 mph at London Heathrow, prompted the U.K. Met Office to issue rare “red” weather warnings – the highest possible level.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Newhaven, England

A photographer kneels on the beach as waves crash over Newhaven harbor wall as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Scheveningen, Netherlands

People Try to hang and play against the wind on a beach.

Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb. 18 | Blankenberge, Belgium

People walk as waves break on the beach in the wake of Eunice.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Yves Herman/Reuters

Feb. 18 | Amsterdam

A woman tries to cross over a fallen tree.

Ramon Van Flymen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ramon Van Flymen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb. 18 | London

The 'London' sign on the Southbank was knocked over by strong winds.

Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb. 18 | London

People struggle in the wind as they walk across Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament.

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Dublin, Ireland

Rain clouds are seen over Poolbeg chimney stacks.

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Feb. 18 | Longford, England

A British Airways plane struggles with the high winds on approach to Heathrow Airport.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Waves crash against wind turbines.

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Feb. 18 | Blankenberge, Belgium

A person walks in the wind as waves break on a beach.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Yves Herman/Reuters

Feb. 18 | Brighton, England

People watch as waves crash over a barrier on a beach.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Brighton, England

Waves crash onto the beach near the Brighton Palace Pier.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Scheveningen, Netherlands

People attempt to secure a building against strong wind on a beach.

Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Phil Nijhuis/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb. 18 | Brighton, England

Trash bins are blown over by the wind on shingle, washed up by the stormy sea, covering the promenade.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | London

Women walk as the wind blows along Kings Road in Chelsea.

Kevin Coombs/Reuters

Kevin Coombs/Reuters

Feb. 18 | Carnlough, Northern Ireland

A person photographs the sea as waves crash over a seawall.

Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Amsterdam

A pedestrian stands next to a fallen tree along a canal.

Ramon Van Flymen/AFP/Getty Images

Ramon Van Flymen/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | London

The domed roof of the O2 arena is damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued.

May James/Reuters

May James/Reuters

Feb. 18 | Normandy, France

A pedestrian stands near the ocean as high waves crash over the beach of Etretat.

Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 18 | Wimereux, France

Waves crash against the breakwater during the storm.

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

February 18 | Brighton, England

A catamaran dinghy, overturned by the wind, rests at a sailing club on the seafront.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook