Photos: The strawberry supermoon lights up the night sky

Photography
June’s full moon is commonly known as the “strawberry” moon, a name given by the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada and describing the short strawberry harvesting season in the region. European names include honey moon and rose moon, referring to honey harvesting and roses blooming during that time.
Daniel Cole/AP
Michael Probst/AP
Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Hadi Mizban/AP
Matthias Rietschel/Reuters
Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images
Markus Schreiber/AP
Daniel Cole/AP
Vivian Lo/AP
A supermoon occurs when a full moon also happens to be at its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. Supermoons appear brighter and larger to us on Earth, providing spectacular nighttime gazing if skies are clear.
Vivian Lo/AP
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Andrew Medichini/AP
Petros Giannakouris/AP
Kamran Jebreili/AP
Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Darko Bandic/AP
More from the Post
The strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook