Photography

Photos: The strawberry supermoon lights up the night sky

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 15, 2022

June’s full moon is commonly known as the “strawberry” moon, a name given by the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada and describing the short strawberry harvesting season in the region. European names include honey moon and rose moon, referring to honey harvesting and roses blooming during that time.

Daniel Cole/AP

June 14

The banking district of Frankfurt, Germany.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

June 14

The Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens.

Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

June 14

The moon behind a statue in Rome.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

June 14

The moon over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad.

Hadi Mizban/AP

Hadi Mizban/AP

June 14

The old town district in Dresden, Germany.

Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

June 14

The full moon seen in Singapore.

Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

June 14

The moon behind a church in Berlin.

Markus Schreiber/AP

Markus Schreiber/AP

June 14

The full moon rises over Marseille, France.

Daniel Cole/AP

Daniel Cole/AP

June 14

The Exchange 106, also known as TRX Tower, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Vivian Lo/AP

Vivian Lo/AP

A supermoon occurs when a full moon also happens to be at its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. Supermoons appear brighter and larger to us on Earth, providing spectacular nighttime gazing if skies are clear.

Vivian Lo/AP

June 14

An illuminated Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai, India.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

June 14

The 17th-century Saint Mary's Tower in Malta.

Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

June 14

A seagull is silhouetted against the supermoon in Rome.

Andrew Medichini/AP

Andrew Medichini/AP

June 14

The village of Imerovigli in Greece's Cyclades islands.

Petros Giannakouris/AP

Petros Giannakouris/AP

June 14

The full moon between towers in Dubai.

Kamran Jebreili/AP

Kamran Jebreili/AP

June 14

The “strawberry supermoon” in Singapore.

Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

June 13

The full moon over a church in St. Petersburg.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

June 14

A supermoon behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb.

Darko Bandic/AP

Darko Bandic/AP

More from the Post

The strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook