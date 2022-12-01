Photography

Take a look inside the former home of the Swedish ambassador

By Sophia Solano | Dec 1, 2022

The Swedish government has owned this estate for more than 70 years. Now it’s on the market for $19.5 million. Take a look inside.

Stone detailing above the arched front door

This large room with its large windows could be used for entertaining.

The formal library has dark oak walls.

The commercial-grade kitchen was used for large events.

The second story (upper level) has six bedrooms.

Each bedroom on the second story has an en suite bathroom.

Its nearly seven acres make the property one of the largest on the market in D.C.

The property has a lighted tennis court.

