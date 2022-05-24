Photography

Photos: The scene following a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas

By Washington Post Staff | May 24, 2022

The shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde, Tex. resident who entered the school with a handgun and may also have been carrying a rifle, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. 14 students and a teacher were killed. The gunman is also dead and it is believed that officers responding to the scene killed him, Abbott said.

Marco Bello/Reuters

May 24

Law enforcement personnel run from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

May 24

A law enforcement officer speaks with people outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported at Robb Elementary School.

May 24

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after a shooting at the elementary school.

May 24

Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside the elementary school.

May 24

Emergency personnel gather near the school.

May 24

Women react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students are being transported from Robb Elementary School.

May 24

A law enforcement officer helps people cross the street at Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the shooting.

May 24

Law enforcement personnel stand outside the elementary school.

May 24

Children board a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene at the school.

May 24

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside the school.

May 24

A school employee talks through the window of a school bus to one of the parents near the scene.

May 24

A child looks on through a window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported following the shooting.

May 24

Police walk near Robb Elementary School.

May 24

In this image from social media video, an ambulance is at the scene of the shooting.

May 24

A woman reacts outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after the shooting.

