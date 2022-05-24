Photos: The scene following a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas

Photography
The shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde, Tex. resident who entered the school with a handgun and may also have been carrying a rifle, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. 14 students and a teacher were killed. The gunman is also dead and it is believed that officers responding to the scene killed him, Abbott said.
Marco Bello/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters
William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News/AP
William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News/AP
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Marco Bello/Reuters
Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News/AP
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Marco Bello/Reuters
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Marco Bello/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Video Obtained By Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters
More from the Post
Live updates: 14 students dead in Texas elementary school shooting, governor says
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook