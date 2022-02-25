These photos are an antidote to the all-too common stereotypes of Black girls we usually see

In Sight
Project for Empty Space in Newark, New Jersey, is holding an exhibition called “Scheherazade Tillet: Black Girl Play” until March 13.
A press release from Project for Empty Space describes the exhibition:
“This exhibition is the culmination of several series by the artist created over five years in three locations – Chicago, Port of Spain, and Newark, NJ – in which the artist spent her childhood and/or worked. Building on her residency at New Arts Justice and Shine Portrait Studio at Express Newark, these collections are threaded together by the common exploration of the ways in which community tradition, playful interaction, and radical joy converge at various points in the lives of Black girls.”
Tillet’s work brings together vibrantly colorful images made across a range of experiences, including prom preparation in Chicago, private play in the intimate setting of home and scenes made during the Kiddies Carnival Port of Spain, Trinidad.
The exhibition serves as an antidote to much of the stereotypical depiction of Black girls that has been so pervasive. As the press release notes:
“An important element of the exhibition is the radically beautiful resistance it presents against a historic American stereotype that robs Black girls of their childhood. Too often, Black girls are seen as sexual objects or treated as adults with a type of callous disregard for their joy and innocence. Tillet’s photographs frame Black girlhood in deliberate opposition to this violent apathy towards Black children. They remind us that joy and play are not only prevalent and normal but things to be preserved and validated.”
You can find out more about the exhibition on the Project for Empty Space website, here.
