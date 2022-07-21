Photo essay: My quest to visit every state capital in the country

Lots of people have traveled to all 50 states, as I had done after I reached Alaska in 2001. But not many, I found, have been to all the state capitals, many of which are small cities. With a job as a photographer that takes me all over the country — it’s now been more than four decades — it seemed reasonable to make that my next quest. I arrived in Pierre just in time to take a picture of Fourth of July fireworks exploding over the Capitol building.