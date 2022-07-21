Photo essay: My quest to visit every state capital in the country

Photography
On July 4, I caught a 6 a.m. flight from D.C. to Omaha, then drove about six hours to Pierre, S.D. Why? Because I’d been to 49 state capitals and was determined to hit the 50th on Independence Day.
Photos by John McDonnell
Lots of people have traveled to all 50 states, as I had done after I reached Alaska in 2001. But not many, I found, have been to all the state capitals, many of which are small cities. With a job as a photographer that takes me all over the country — it’s now been more than four decades — it seemed reasonable to make that my next quest. I arrived in Pierre just in time to take a picture of Fourth of July fireworks exploding over the Capitol building.
Mission accomplished.
Credits
McDonnell is a staff photographer at The Washington Post.