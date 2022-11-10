Photography

Trip to Europe inspired McLean, Va., mansion

By Sophia Solano | Nov 10, 2022

The 16,000-square-foot house, in McLean, Va., was inspired by country estates in Western Europe. The features and furnishing include antique finds and an indoor sports court. Take a look inside.

The home is adorned with Old World decor.

Large windows illuminate exposed wood beams and hand-carved furniture in the kitchen.

The dining room has a double-height ceiling.

Details in the home include antique Dalle du Bourgogne limestone and reclaimed Porvencal terra cotta from France.

In the hearth room, a fireplace bears the face of Greek god of wine Dionysus.

Arched stone hallways are decorated with vintage light fixtures.

A view of the bathroom in the primary bedroom suite. The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The primary suite includes two walk-in closets.

A spacious home office connects to the primary bedroom suite.

A sports court with antique oak floors doubles as a pavilion for entertaining.

Credits

Photos by Adam Albright